Montross main who was deported returns, earns two-year prison sentence

A Montross man was ordered Thursday to serve two years in federal prison for illegally reentering the United States after having been deported.

According to federal court records, 31-year-old Jose Francisco Zepeda-Reyes came to the country legally from Mexico in August 2000. In 2011, when he was 20 years old, he was convicted in Essex County of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15.

He was sentenced to an active prison term of seven months and was deported to Mexico after serving his sentence.

In September 2019, court records state, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement received a tip that Zepeda-Reyes was illegally back in the country. It is not known when he returned.

He was prosecuted in Westmoreland County in February for failing to register as a sex offender, then turned over to federal authorities for the illegal reentry offense.

