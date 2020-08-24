Murder suspect convicted in Stafford in separate case involving potato chips

A man who is facing murder and other charges in Spotsylvania County was convicted of two offenses Monday in Stafford Monday that stemmed from a dispute that started over a turkey sandwich and some potato chips.
William G. McDowney, 40, of King George County pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to assault on a law-enforcement officer and destruction of property. He will be sentenced on those charges on Nov. 23.
The Stafford charges stem from an incident at Stafford Hospital on Oct. 11 of last year while McDowney was in the custody of the Rappahannock Regional Jail. According to prosecutor Philip Chichester, McDowney had been taken to the hospital for an undisclosed medical issue when he requested a turkey sandwich and potato chips. He was told he could have the sandwich but not the chips, and he would have to wait until some testing was completed.
The prosecution evidence was that McDowney became irate and began cursing at multiple people. More law-enforcement officers were called in to try to calm him down.
Chichester said McDowney threatened to take one officer’s gun and shoot him, and told another, “You don’t know me man. I’ll [expletive] slap the [expletive] out of you if you come close to me again.”
Chichester said McDowney also damaged more than $7,700 worth of hospital equipment and property by throwing things around the room.
McDowney is facing far more serious charges in Spotsylvania, where he and another man are accused of killing 18-year-old James M. Wallin on Aug. 12 of last year on Matti Hill Court in Spotsylvania. According to evidence presented at a preliminary hearing, McDowney and Augustus Rhodes went there that night looking for a man who lived next to Wallin, but mistakenly confronted Wallin instead.
Wallin was sitting outside with other people when a gun was placed to his head, the evidence showed. The suspects had parked down the street before walking up on Wallin.
Wallin responded by shooting a gun he openly carried, seriously wounding Rhodes. Wallin was killed by a shot to his back.
A trial for McDowney in Spotsylvania Circuit Court is currently scheduled to start Dec. 2.
