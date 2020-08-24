Murder suspect convicted in Stafford in separate case involving potato chips

A man who is facing murder and other charges in Spotsylvania County was convicted of two offenses Monday in Stafford Monday that stemmed from a dispute that started over a turkey sandwich and some potato chips.

William G. McDowney, 40, of King George County pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to assault on a law-enforcement officer and destruction of property. He will be sentenced on those charges on Nov. 23.

The Stafford charges stem from an incident at Stafford Hospital on Oct. 11 of last year while McDowney was in the custody of the Rappahannock Regional Jail. According to prosecutor Philip Chichester, McDowney had been taken to the hospital for an undisclosed medical issue when he requested a turkey sandwich and potato chips. He was told he could have the sandwich but not the chips, and he would have to wait until some testing was completed.

The prosecution evidence was that McDowney became irate and began cursing at multiple people. More law-enforcement officers were called in to try to calm him down.

Chichester said McDowney threatened to take one officer’s gun and shoot him, and told another, “You don’t know me man. I’ll [expletive] slap the [expletive] out of you if you come close to me again.”