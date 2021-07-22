North Carolina man charged in pedestrian death outside Stafford supermarket

A North Carolina man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a pedestrian fatality Wednesday in Stafford County involving another North Carolina man.

Jared Carter, 24, of Stedman, N.C., is in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The victim, 49-year-old Daniel Junco of Fayetteville, N.C., was pronounced dead in the parking lot of Lidl at 1175 Warrenton Road in southern Stafford.

Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said authorities received several 911 calls about 4:20 p.m. regarding a pedestrian being struck. Deputies arrived a short time later and found the victim.

Carter, the driver of a white 2019 Chevrolet Silverado towing a tandem axle trailer, was found nearby.

Maroney said Carter and Junco knew each other, but said authorities were not ready to discuss other details regarding the incident or why they were in the area. Maroney did not say whether they came from North Carolina together, but said investigators are not aware of another vehicle associated with either man.

Carter was arraigned Thursday in Stafford General District Court and had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 28.

Detectives and the Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit are still investigating the incident.

