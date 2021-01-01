One killed, one injured in Culpeper New Year’s Eve shooting

Town of Culpeper police responded late Thursday night to multiple calls of shots fired in the 600 block of Third Street where they found two shooting victims still near the scene.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. There, officers found an injured, male 17-year-old being transported to Culpeper Medical Center in a personal vehicle. Officers facilitated the transfer of the victim, who was later flown to the University of Virginia’s University Hospital in Charlottesville, where he was treated and released.

Officers located the second shooting victim, a 19-year-old man, and he was also transported to Culpeper Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The names of the two victims involved in the New Year's Eve shooting have not been released.

Detectives with the Culpeper Police Department interviewed witnesses at the scene. Officers from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation and determined the shooting was isolated and posed no threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to the incident should contact Lt. Andrew Terrill of the Culpeper Police Department, at 540/727-7900, or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at culpeperpd.org or by calling 540/727-0300.

