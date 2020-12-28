One woman hospitalized, one arrested after stabbing in Central Park

One woman is in the hospital and another woman is in police custody after a stabbing in Fredericksburg on Monday evening.

Fredericksburg Police Detective Tabatha Merrell said the incident occurred in the 1400 block of Central Park Boulevard in a parking lot.

Merrell said one woman suffered multiple injuries to her body consistent with a stabbing and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspect was being questioned by detectives as of Monday night and no charges had been filed. She also had injuries to her body.

Merrell said it is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released Tuesday morning. She provided no update on the hospitalized woman’s condition.

—Taft Coghill Jr.

