Police arrest man who fled traffic stop in Stafford

A Baltimore man was charged with felony offenses following a pursuit Monday night that ended with a Stafford County police dog tracking him down, authorities said.

Deputy R.S. Dominguez was on U.S. 17 at 9:51 p.m. when he noticed a Mitsubishi Galant drifting out of its lane as it approached U.S. 1, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. Dominguez stopped the vehicle in the area of 30 Butler Road.

The driver did not have his license with him, Kimmitz said, but was identified as 35-year-old Juaquim Lunn of Baltimore. Dominguez called for backup after noticing a suspected illegal drug on the center console.

The deputies ordered Lunn out of the car, but instead he put the car in gear and sped away. During the ensuing pursuit, police said the suspect passed several cars over the double yellow line and ran a red light at the intersection of White Oak and Cool Springs roads.

Kimmitz said the suspect reached 88 mph before turning onto Phillips Street, which ends in a cul-de-sac. Police said the suspect then fled on foot and fell in a creek before continuing up a hill and out of sight. Sgt. B.U. Demirci and his police dog, Titan, tracked the suspect.