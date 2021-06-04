Police identify man killed in Fredericksburg shooting

The person killed Thursday afternoon during a double shooting in Fredericksburg has been identified as 20-year-old city resident Tyriek Powell.

Powell and another young man were shot multiple times during an altercation in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. Police had not named a suspect as of Friday morning.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the second victim was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. Morris declined to release any further information about that victim, including whether or not he is an adult.

A witness called 911 Thursday at 2:48 p.m. after seeing an unknown man shoot two people before running toward Hickok Circle still carrying the gun. Police began an investigation, but have not said what, if anything, they've learned about the shooter or the reason for the shooting.

The shooter has been described only as a black man with a small afro wearing jeans and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122 or make an anonymous tip by sending a text to "847-411" and text "FPDtip" followed by the tip.

