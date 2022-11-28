Police investigate shooting in Stafford

Stafford County authorities Monday night were investigating an incident in the England Run area in which at least two people were shot.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Elkton Drive in southern Stafford shortly before 4 p.m. in response to reports about shots fired. A red sedan was spotted fleeing from the area and deputies pursued it on Enon Road to U.S. 1.

One person exited the vehicle near Hulls Chapel Road, and deputies were searching for that person Monday evening, Kimmitz said.

The pursuit on Route 1 ended near Potomac Creek when police blocked the sedan in before it crashed into the back of a police cruiser. The driver was detained, and two others were found in the car suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital, Kimmitz said.

Route 1 was closed in both directions as police investigated the incident. Police were also investigating the scene at England Run in addition to searching for the person who was let out of the car.