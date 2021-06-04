Police name suspect and identify man killed in Fredericksburg shooting

A Fredericksburg man was charged with murder and other offenses Friday after a double shooting in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Police say Arturo Barnes, 28, and 20-year-old Tyriek Powell exchanged gunfire. Powell was killed and Barnes remains in critical but stable condition in a local hospital.

Barnes is also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in a public place, two counts of shooting into an occupied building, two counts of destruction of property and reckless handling of a firearm.

Barnes is in police custody and will be transferred to the Rappahannock Regional Jail when and if his condition improves enough.

Powell was killed at 2:48 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. Police said a witness reported seeing a man shoot two other men before running toward Hickok Circle.

But city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the investigation revealed that Powell and Barnes exchanged gunfire with each other and that there was no third person involved.

Powell was taken to a hospital, where he died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds. Barnes fled from the shootout on foot and got himself to the hospital to be treated for his wounds, police said.

Police have not said what the connection is between the two men or what led to the gunfire.

