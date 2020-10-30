 Skip to main content
Police say elderly couple found shot to death in Spotsy hospital were victims of murder-suicide
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.jpg (copy2)

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

 FILE PHOTO

An 80-year-old Spotsylvania County man shot and killed his wife in her room at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center on Friday morning before taking his own life moments later, authorities said.

Alexander Turella and 76-year-old Pamela Turella were both found dead about 9:15 a.m. in her room on the fourth floor of the hospital. Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said no one heard the shooting, but someone on the hospital staff discovered the aftermath while making routine rounds.

Police were immediately called and Scott said police knew right away that it was a murder-suicide. Scott said she did not know how long Pamela Turella had been in the hospital, why she was there or what her prognosis was.

Scott said police feel bad for the family and the hospital staff who came upon the tragedy. She said no one else in the building was in any danger.

“Our staff is understandably shaken and saddened by the tragedy that occurred this morning,” said Jael Cooper, the hospital’s director of marketing and communication. “This was an isolated incident and we are assisting police on their investigation. We will be providing resources, including counseling, to those who may be impacted by what they experienced.”

