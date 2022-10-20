Police: Spotsy man arrested after woman abducted

A Spotsylvania County man was arrested Thursday after a woman was abducted in King George County by a man wielding a machete, police said.

King George Sheriff’s 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said her office was contacted at 12:40 a.m. by a woman who reported that her adult daughter had just been kidnapped. The caller, who lives in the area of Gulvey Loop in King George, said the abductor was holding a machete and forced the victim out of the home and into a vehicle.

Wharton said the suspect, 43-year-old Harry Clay Pulliam Jr., was already free on bond for domestic violence-related charges involving the same victim.

Senior Deputy Keith Dobson responded a short time later and found the suspect’s vehicle stuck in a ditch not far from where the abduction had occurred. The suspect ran into the woods after seeing Dobson, and the woman was found in the vehicle bleeding from her head.

Dobson provided first aid until rescue workers arrived, Wharton said. She did not require a hospital trip. Deputies and two police dogs began tracking the suspect and as they closed in on him, he ran away again. Deputy Hadyn Nobles released his dog, Whiskey, and the dog apprehended the suspect.

During the apprehension, police said, Pulliam struck the dog multiple times with a chain. The dog was not seriously injured.

Pulliam is charged with abduction, nighttime burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault and battery and animal cruelty. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.