Possible abduction attempt reported in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious incident Tuesday during which a man apparently tried to lure a young child to his truck.

The incident occurred about 1:47 p.m. on Stork Road in the Hartwood area, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. A resident reported noticing a man standing at the end of his driveway attempting to call the man’s young child toward his vehicle.

When the parent rushed toward the end of his driveway to confront the man, he got into a vehicle and left. Kimmitz said the child was under 5 years old.

The subject was described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair. He was wearing a gray or green plaid jacket and blue jeans. He was driving a white truck, possibly a Dodge Ram.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective H.D. Young at 540/658-4400.

