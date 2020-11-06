Prisoner sentenced for sending threatening letters from jail

A West Virginia man was ordered Thursday to serve an additional five and a half years in prison for writing threatening letters to some of the key players in his rape conviction last year in Spotsylvania County.

Deandre Johnson, 26, of Ridgeley, W.Va., was convicted by a jury in Stafford Circuit Court of nine counts of communicating threats and four counts of violating a protective order. Judge Daniel Balfour imposed the sentence right after the jury recommended it.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, Johnson wrote threatening letters to his estranged wife, the victim in the Spotsylvania case. He also sent multiple letters to prosecutor Amanda Sweeney and Judge Ricardo Rigual, who imposed the 14-year prison sentence the jury suggested in Spotsylvania.

Thursday's trial was held in Stafford because the letters were written from the Rappahannock Regional Jail, which is in Stafford. Sweeney and the estranged wife were among the prosecution witnesses.

Johnson, who represented himself, admitted sending the letters but argued that they were not threatening. He claimed that the Stafford charges were a violation of his First Amendment rights and his freedom of religion.