Prisoner sentenced for sending threatening letters from jail

A West Virginia man was ordered Thursday to serve an additional five and a half years in prison for writing threatening letters to some of the key players in his rape conviction last year in Spotsylvania County.
Deandre Johnson, 26, of Ridgeley, W.Va., was convicted by a jury in Stafford Circuit Court of nine counts of communicating threats and four counts of violating a protective order. Judge Daniel Balfour imposed the sentence right after the jury recommended it.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, Johnson wrote threatening letters to his estranged wife, the victim in the Spotsylvania case. He also sent multiple letters to prosecutor Amanda Sweeney and Judge Ricardo Rigual, who imposed the 14-year prison sentence the jury suggested in Spotsylvania.
Thursday's trial was held in Stafford because the letters were written from the Rappahannock Regional Jail, which is in Stafford. Sweeney and the estranged wife were among the prosecution witnesses.
Johnson, who represented himself, admitted sending the letters but argued that they were not threatening. He claimed that the Stafford charges were a violation of his First Amendment rights and his freedom of religion.
In the letters to his wife, who has a protective order against him, Johnson wrote, "When I'm free I'm coming for you. You better be single, childless and unmarried." He repeatedly used expletives to refer to her, and warned that "if you divorce me while I'm locked down, you deserve to be doused with gasoline and set on fire."
Johnson argued that his words did not constitute a threat and said the state could not legally forbid him from contacting his wife.
In the letters to Sweeney, Johnson gave graphic descriptions of the sexual acts he had in store for her. He also warned that he'd be coming for her when he was released and said he'd easily be able to find her using the internet.
Johnson argued that Sweeney is a "grown woman" and that he was within his rights to request consensual sexual acts.
Johnson called Rigual "dumb, racist and foolish" and wrote "you should have recused yourself. Now you have to die an early death."
Johnson remained calm throughout Thursday's trial. In Spotsylvania, he had a major outburst after Rigual denied his request for a new trial and was forced to view the remainder of his sentencing hearing from a soundproof room adjacent to the courtroom.
