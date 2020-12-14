Robbery suspect released on bond; Prosecutors want him back in jail

A prosecutor's unsuccessful effort Monday to have a robbery suspect put back in jail ended with a judge removing himself from the case altogether.

Curtis C. Allen, 19, of Spotsylvania County, was released on bond last week from the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Judge Gordon Willis granted the bond in September, but ruled that Allen had to remain in custody until the state Court of Appeals ruled on an appeal of his decision.

That ruling came down Dec. 8 and Allen was released the next day.

Prosecutor Kevin Gross immediately filed paperwork seeking to have Allen put back in jail. During a lengthy hearing Monday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Gross argued that the order that delayed Allen's release should not have been lifted until at least Dec. 22. Gross said by that time, he will have appealed the decision by the Court of Appeals, which ruled that Willis was well within his discretion when he granted the bond in September.

Gross also argued that there were procedural errors surrounding Allen's release, and he accused Allen's mother of exhibiting "obstructive behavior" in recent contacts with a codefendant in Allen's case.

"Would the court want the defendant living with someone exhibiting this type of behavior?" Gross asked.