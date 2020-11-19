Role in botched King George robbery lands woman in prison

A young Maryland woman who helped set up a botched robbery in King George County and then acted as the getaway driver was ordered Thursday to serve three and a half years in prison.
Jaloni Michelle Lee, 19, of Waldorf, Md., pleaded guilty in King George Circuit Court to conspiracy to commit robbery. She was sentenced to a total of 10 years with all but three and a half years suspended.
As part of a plea agreement, a carjacking charge was dropped.
Support Local Journalism
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Charlie Clark, Lee and her accomplice, 21-year-old Cortez T. Washington of Temple Hills, Md., were at a liquor store in Maryland on Feb. 26 when she spotted the victim cashing a tax refund check. Lee alerted Washington to the more than $3,000 in cash that the victim had received.
The couple followed the victim to Kitchen Point Road in the Dahlgren area of King George, where Washington confronted the man at gunpoint and demanded his money. The victim initially denied having money, but was then informed that he had been followed from the liquor store.
After the robber rejected a small amount of money the victim tried to hand him from his wallet, he eventually told the gunman that the money was in the glove compartment of his truck. The man then ran into his home while the suspects went to his truck, where they found no money.
Washington took off in the victim's truck and ditched it in a used car parking lot in Dahlgren, where he was picked up by Lee.
Video surveillance footage at the liquor store and at the victim's home, along with bodycam footage from a Maryland police officer who stopped the suspects on an unrelated minor traffic charge that same night, helped Detective Drew Massey identify Lee and Washington as the suspects. Washington is serving a six-year prison sentence for his role in the incident.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!