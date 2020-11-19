Role in botched King George robbery lands woman in prison

A young Maryland woman who helped set up a botched robbery in King George County and then acted as the getaway driver was ordered Thursday to serve three and a half years in prison.

Jaloni Michelle Lee, 19, of Waldorf, Md., pleaded guilty in King George Circuit Court to conspiracy to commit robbery. She was sentenced to a total of 10 years with all but three and a half years suspended.

As part of a plea agreement, a carjacking charge was dropped.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Charlie Clark, Lee and her accomplice, 21-year-old Cortez T. Washington of Temple Hills, Md., were at a liquor store in Maryland on Feb. 26 when she spotted the victim cashing a tax refund check. Lee alerted Washington to the more than $3,000 in cash that the victim had received.

The couple followed the victim to Kitchen Point Road in the Dahlgren area of King George, where Washington confronted the man at gunpoint and demanded his money. The victim initially denied having money, but was then informed that he had been followed from the liquor store.