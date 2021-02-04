Second suspect arrested in death and concealment of Stafford man

A second teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a young Stafford County man, but no murder charge had been filed as of Thursday night.

The body of Dylan Dakota Whetzel, 20, was found Monday night in the woods off Pamunkey and Finney roads in western Spotsylvania County. Authorities have declined to discuss the case, including how or when Whetzel died, but the death has been ruled a homicide.

Dominic Lee Lamon McCall, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with defilement of a dead body, concealment of a dead body, concealing evidence and three counts of conspiracy. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Brennan Thomas 19, of Spotsylvania was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with the same offenses as McCall.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo acknowledged McCall’s arrest, but he said he could not discuss any details because of the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation. Search warrants associated with the case are sealed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

Skebo said it is possible that some details will be released in the near future, possibly as early as Friday. He said other suspects remain under investigation.

