Second teenager charged in November slaying in Fredericksburg

A second suspect has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Fredericksburg, police said.

The juvenile male suspect is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, city police Sgt. Aimee Lynch said. The charges stem from the Nov. 6 slaying of 35-year-old Mark Anthony Johnson Jr. of Maryland, who was killed early that morning outside 131 Hickok Circle in the Bragg Hill area.

Lynch declined to give the suspect’s name or age, other than to say he is under 18. He is the second teenager charged with Johnson’s slaying. Isaiah C. Landry, 18, is also charged with first-degree murder and has a preliminary hearing pending in Fredericksburg General District Court.

Johnson was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital. Police have not said who they believe fired the fatal shot or shots, or what the motive was for the shooting.

The juvenile arrested Tuesday night has been placed in the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

It was not clear Tuesday whether others are being investigated in connection with the shooting.

