 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seven-year-old boy killed in Fredericksburg, police say
0 Comments
alert top story

Seven-year-old boy killed in Fredericksburg, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg police are investigating a fatal accident Wednesday in which a 7-year-old boy was killed, but almost no information was available as of Thursday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the incident occurred at the Valor Apartment complex off Fall Hill Avenue. But Morris said she had no details regarding how the accident occurred or whether any charges were pending.

Morris said she hoped to have more information soon.

This story was updated to correct the child's age.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Storms continue through the Plains in aftermath of December tornadoes

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert