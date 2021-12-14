Six Chancellor High students face charges after multiple school disruptions

Six Chancellor High School students are facing charges and another is under investigation as the result of a series of what authorities describe as “disruptive” incidents at the school this week.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the most disruptive was a social media post that led a number of parents to pull their children out of school Tuesday.

Skebo described the post as a “vague threat” warning students not to go to school Tuesday. News of the post spread quickly and caused a great deal of concern, he said.

Skebo said the post did not mention a specific school or threat. But police and school administrators were able to identify a Chancellor High student as the author of the post and an investigation is ongoing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, six students are facing charges for allegedly pulling fire alarms this week at Chancellor High. A girl is being charged for an incident that took place Monday afternoon.

Two more alarms were pulled Tuesday, Skebo said, adding to the tension in the air due to the social media situation. One boy was identified as being responsible for a morning incident, while four boys have been identified in the afternoon alarm, he said.