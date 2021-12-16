Six-year-old boy killed in Fredericksburg, police say

Fredericksburg police are investigating a fatal accident Wednesday in which a 6-year-old boy was killed, but almost no information was available as of Thursday night.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the incident occurred at the Valor Apartment complex off Fall Hill Avenue. But Morris said she had no details regarding how the accident occurred or whether any charges were pending.

Morris said she hoped to have more information soon.

