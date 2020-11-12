Spotsy man from viral video gets jail time for pointing gun at young Black men

The cul-de-sac is not on Berry’s property, but he grabbed his AR-15 rifle after hearing a commotion down the road from his home and confronted the group about trespassing. The victims accused Berry of pointing the gun at them because they are all Black.

Berry didn’t mention race during the part of the confrontation that was captured on video, but he did use profane language toward the group. The victims said they didn’t see a sign that read “Private Road No Trespassing,” but authorities said Berry had no authority to enforce the sign, and those who could have filed a complaint declined to do so.

The videotaped confrontation went viral online, and Berry’s behavior was criticized as racist by numerous viewers.

On Thursday, Berry testified that race had nothing to do with his actions. He said he was simply looking out for his neighborhood and said the victims didn’t leave after he repeatedly told them to do so.

“I thought it was some kind of Black Lives Matter stuff,” he said at one point Thursday.