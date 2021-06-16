Spotsy man pleads guilty in illegal gun purchasing scheme

A Spotsylvania County man pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday for heading a conspiracy in which numerous illegally purchased firearms were sold in Virginia and Maryland.
Jesus Funez Fuentes, 37, was convicted in federal court in Alexandria of conspiracy and possessing ammunition as a prohibited person. He will face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 20.
"The straw purchasing of firearms poses a significant threat to our communities by placing guns in the hands of unlicensed and potentially dangerous individuals," said Raj Parekh, acting U.S. Attorney.
According to federal court records, Fuentes got two Spotsylvania women to purchase a total of 62 guns for him between August 2018 and January 2020. Fuentes couldn't legally make the purchases himself because of a 2011 felony conviction in New York on a firearms-related offense.
Fuentes sometimes accompanied the women into stores, pointing out the guns and related items that he wanted.
Maria Antonia Lovos, 31, and Shelby Lee Apperson, 37, made the purchases at about a dozen stores, including three in the Fredericksburg area. They then turned the guns over to Fuentes, who sold them for a profit.
Some of the guns have been recovered, court records state, including three in Baltimore that were used in attempted homicides. Lovos and Apperson have been convicted of making false statements while purchasing firearms and will face up to five years in prison when they are sentenced later this year.
Court records state that Lovos told agents for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that the 30 guns she purchased had been stolen and that she didn't know Fuentes. She never reported any thefts.
Court records mention a third woman who also purchased guns for Fuentes. That woman, who cooperated with federal authorities, was not charged and is listed in court files only as "Straw A."
Court records show Fuentes is already serving a four-year prison sentence he received in Spotsylvania Circuit Court in April stemming from drug-related convictions.
Fuentes was indicted in Spotsylvania in 2015, court records show. He failed to appear for subsequent hearings and wasn't apprehended until last year.
Court records state that federal authorities nearly apprehended Fuentes in Northern Virginia in 2019, but he eluded them following an attempted traffic stop.
