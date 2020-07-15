Larceny
- On 07/10/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Katelyn Williams (27) of Rappahannock Academy for uttering, petit larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny
- On 07/13/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier released Michelle Amburgey (52) of Spotsylvania on a summons for shoplifting
Assault
- On 07/10/2020, Deputy Calabrese arrested Christopher Williams (29) of King George for an outstanding capias with an underlying charge of assault and battery
- On 07/11/2020, Deputy Adams arrested Nicole Aubrey (40) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 07/11/2020, Deputy Brown arrested Keisha Thomas (45) of Spotsylvania for aggravated malicious wounding and assault and battery
- On 07/11/2020, Deputy A. Branham arrested Lawrence Hennessy (33) of Spotsylvania for assault, felony strangulation, and preventing a 911 call
- On 07/12/2020, Deputy M. Howell arrested Daniel Fombe (19) of Fredericksburg for assault
- On 07/12/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Mohamed Sankoh (25) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and preventing a 911 call
- On 07/14/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Savannah Allen (22) of Spotsylvania for two counts of assault on law enforcement and public intoxication
- On 07/14/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Bradley Dimmerling (37) of Fredericksburg for two counts of assault and battery and a charge of simple assault
- On 07/14/2020, Deputy Miller arrested Daniel Fombe, Jr. (19) of Spotsylvania for violation of a protective order and assault and battery
DUI
- On 07/10/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Bernard Phalen, Jr. (54) of Ruther Glen for driving under the influence (1ST Offense) and improper brakes in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Interstate 95
- On 07/10/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested William Garretson (27) of Stafford for an outstanding capias with underlying charges of aggravated vehicular manslaughter, DUI maiming, driving under the influence (1st offense), and possession of marijuana (2nd offense)
Narcotics
- On 07/10/2020, Deputy Londeree arrested Tempie Stepongzi (34) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant for possession of schedule I/II narcotics
- On 07/14/2020, Deputy M. Foster arrested Aaron Punihaole (40) of Prince William for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule I/II and possession of paraphernalia
- On 07/14/2020, Deputy Everetts arrested Thomas Taylor (36) of Fredericksburg on outstanding warrants for possession of schedule I/II narcotics, capias, and obstruction of justice
- On 07/15/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Michael Watson (35) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication and possession of marijuana
All Other Arrests
- On 07/08/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Mohamed Deen (30) of New York on two outstanding Spotsylvania felony warrants for possession with intent to distribute tax paid cigarettes and conspire to possess with intent to distribute tax paid cigarettes
- On 07/08/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Aretha Ann Latney (51) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for disorderly conduct
- On 07/09/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Joshua Steven Besaw (22) of King George on two outstanding Spotsylvania felony warrants for hit and run and one misdemeanor Spotsylvania warrant for driving suspended
- On 07/09/2020, Deputy Cairns arrested Timothy Hare, Jr. (34) of Spotsylvania for felony violation of protective order. Deputy N. Stocking also released him on a summons for driving revoked
- On 07/09/2020, Deputy Baugh arrested Navindra Persuad (47) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication
- On 07/12/2020, Deputy Bradley served Sandra Parnell (57) of Spotsylvania on outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 07/12/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Bryan Rutledge (32) for public intoxication
- On 07/12/2020, Deputy Piersol released Jose Santos Delcidin (31) of Henrico on a summons for contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- On 07/13/2020, Deputy S. Norris arrested Tyler Kane Strother (21) of Spotsylvania on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for driving suspended and reckless driving. Mr. Strother was also served on outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions
- On 07/14/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Jacqueline D. Valdez (39) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for misdemeanor destruction of property
- On 07/14/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Aubrey Lee Hawkins (29) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for reckless driving
- On 07/14/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Jessica Skye Schuster (24) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for misdemeanor destruction of property
- On 07/14/2020, Deputy Cairns arrested Shannon Swoope (38) of Caroline County for an outstanding warrant through another jurisdiction
- On 07/14/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Lawrence Allen (25) of Stafford for disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice
- On 07/15/2020, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Gerald Johnson (37) of Richmond for destruction of property
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.