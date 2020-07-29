Larceny
- On 07/22/2020, Deputy Vasquez arrested Michael Anderson (33) of Spotsylvania and Gregory Howard (21) of Spotsylvania for felony shoplifting
Assault
- On 07/23/2020, Deputy Barto arrested Yuri Vanessa Gomez (31) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 07/23/2020, First Sergeant Belcher arrested Michael Drummond (41) of Spotsylvania for strangulation, assault and battery, and preventing the summons of law enforcement
- On 07/24/2020, Deputy K. Herzig arrested David Hailey (59) of Spotsylvania for two counts of assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, assault and battery, public intoxication, and misdemeanor destruction of property
- On 07/25/2020, Deputy K. Bradford arrested Timothy Tapp (36) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 07/25/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested James Butson (54) of Fredericksburg for breaking and entering, assault, and public intoxication
- On 07/26/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Davon Thomas (30) of South Carolina for assault and battery
- On 07/28/2020, Deputy Spillman released Christopher Rose (47) of Spotsylvania on a permitted warrant for assault and battery
DUI
- On 07/26/2020, Deputy Grasso arrested Linda Sutphin (45) for driving under the influence in the 180 block of Mansfield Street
- On 07/26/2020, Deputy Sullivan arrested Elizabeth Ulses (52) for driving under the influence (second offense within five years), unreasonable refusal and obstruction of justice
- On 07/29/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Roberto Zamorano Vazquez (22) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence (1st Offense) and driving without a license in the area of Hood Drive and McGowan Drive
All Other Arrests
- On 07/23/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Robert K. Lawler (48) of Spotsylvania on outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for misdemeanor larceny and tampering with fire hydrant
- On 07/24/2020, Deputy Norman arrested Roben Amaya (39) of Waynesboro, VA for public intoxication in the 5100 block of Mudd Tavern Road
- On 07/24/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Dyane Nathanie Daniel (51) of Spotsylvania for a probation violation
- On 07/24/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Sean W. Kinsella (48) of Spotsylvania on outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for possession of a controlled substance (3x)
- On 07/25/2020, Deputy A. Smith arrested Donna Payne (48) of Spotsylvania for an open felony warrant through another jurisdiction
- On 07/25/2020, Deputy Lay arrested Melissa Wilhoite (41) of Spotsylvania for two counts of felony abduction
- On 07/25/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Rayshawn Hakeem Crawford (28) of Fredericksburg for disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, and false I.D. to a law enforcement officer
- On 07/26/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Brandon Hicks (37) of Fredericksburg for an outstanding capias in another jurisdiction
- On 07/27/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Velvet Smith (58) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for violating a protective order
- On 07/27/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Ronald Conyers (61) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for assault and battery
- On 07/27/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Renee Archuleta (40) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania capias, direct indictment for possession of a controlled substance
- On 07/27/2020, Deputy Brooks arrested Jennifer Stark (39) of Rappahannock Academy for public intoxication and obstruction in the 10000 block of Spotsylvania Avenue
- On 07/27/2020, Deputy Roles arrested Matthew Sousa (25) of Culpeper for felony eluding and reckless driving
- On 07/28/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Cortland Reed LeCroy (25) of Fredericksburg for obstruction of justice, destruction of property (2 counts), and public intoxication
- On 07/28/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Tracey Turner Foster (57) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to comply
- On 07/28/2020, Deputy Brooks arrested Robert Wentz (37) of Spotsylvania for felony child abuse/neglect (x2)
- On 07/28/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Jason L. Bridge (42) of no fix address for public intoxication
- On 07/28/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Devaughn Rice (22) of Spotsylvania for an open warrant in another jurisdiction
