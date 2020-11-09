Spotsylvania authorities search home of suspects in drive-by shooting case

Spotsylvania detectives have identified suspects in at least one of four recent drive-by shooting incidents in the county, court records show.

Two brothers, ages 18 and 17, are named in court records as suspects in an Oct. 10 shooting into a home in the 7200 block of Old Plank Road. Their names are listed in affidavits for search warrants filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, but no charges had been filed as of Monday.

The affidavits, filed by Detective A.G. Horn, state that the homeowner was on her couch near the front window at 7:25 p.m. when at least four rounds from a 9mm pistol were fired through the window frame. The woman was struck by debris but was not injured.

Horn wrote that one of the brothers was on social media that morning asking if anyone had 9mm ammunition that he could purchase. Horn wrote that the brothers are also suspects in an assault against the woman's son that occurred in August following a vehicle accident that turned out to be the fault of one of the brothers.

The search warrant gave police permission to search the teens' residence. Cell phones, a laptop computer, multiple guns and ammunition were among the items seized.