Spotsylvania Crime Solvers April 13–14

- 11800 block Duchess Drive, on April 13 between 10:42 and 11:23 a.m., an unknown person used the victim’s personal identification information and applied for unemployment benefits. The only different information is a bank account the suspect used. CFS 21-031648
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on April 13, between 4:50 and 7 p.m., the customer forgot a purple purse with white lines in the restroom. It contained a wallet, identification cards, keys, a medication and a Social Security card. CFS 21-032046
- 4800 block Hicks Drive, between April 13, 6 p.m., and April 14, 8:10 a.m., unknown person(s) entered the locked 2017 Chevrolet four-door and took $50 and a F&N 9mm handgun from the glove box. CFS 21-031942
- 2400 block Butler Road, on April 13, between 8:10 and 8:19 p.m., the victim was driving when an object struck the right side door mirror causing it to break. The suspect is a white male between 13 and 15 years, wearing a blue sweater, black jogger pants and Crocs. CFS 21-031853
- 1700 block Hudgins Farm Circle, on April 14, between 2:53 and 8:24 a.m., someone entered the victims’ vehicle and took several gift cards. CFS 21-031944
- Atlantic Union Bank, 4805 Lassen Lane, on April 14, between 7 a.m. and 2:06 p.m., a Black female passed a fraudulent $4,922.56 check using fictitious identification. CFS 21-032045
- Atlantic Union Bank, 4109 Plank Road, on April 14, between 7 a.m. and 12:51 p.m., a Black male attempted to cash a fraudulent $4,964 check. The employee noticed that this was the sixth time checks were cashed by this bank. The male noticed the delay, and he quickly left the bank. CFS 21-032001
Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
