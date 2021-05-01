 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spotsylvania Crime Solvers April 13–14
0 comments

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers April 13–14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
  • 11800 block Duchess Drive, on April 13 between 10:42 and 11:23 a.m., an unknown person used the victim’s personal identification information and applied for unemployment benefits. The only different information is a bank account the suspect used. CFS 21-031648
  • Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on April 13, between 4:50 and 7 p.m., the customer forgot a purple purse with white lines in the restroom. It contained a wallet, identification cards, keys, a medication and a Social Security card. CFS 21-032046
  • 4800 block Hicks Drive, between April 13, 6 p.m., and April 14, 8:10 a.m., unknown person(s) entered the locked 2017 Chevrolet four-door and took $50 and a F&N 9mm handgun from the glove box. CFS 21-031942
  • 2400 block Butler Road, on April 13, between 8:10 and 8:19 p.m., the victim was driving when an object struck the right side door mirror causing it to break. The suspect is a white male between 13 and 15 years, wearing a blue sweater, black jogger pants and Crocs. CFS 21-031853
  • 1700 block Hudgins Farm Circle, on April 14, between 2:53 and 8:24 a.m., someone entered the victims’ vehicle and took several gift cards. CFS 21-031944
  • Atlantic Union Bank, 4805 Lassen Lane, on April 14, between 7 a.m. and 2:06 p.m., a Black female passed a fraudulent $4,922.56 check using fictitious identification. CFS 21-032045
  • Atlantic Union Bank, 4109 Plank Road, on April 14, between 7 a.m. and 12:51 p.m., a Black male attempted to cash a fraudulent $4,964 check. The employee noticed that this was the sixth time checks were cashed by this bank. The male noticed the delay, and he quickly left the bank. CFS 21-032001
Spotsylvania Sheriff's logo

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:

Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert