Spotsylvania Crime Solvers April 23–May 3

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 11700 block Enchanted Woods Way, between April 23, 4:30 p.m., and April 26, 11:42 a.m., unknown persons threw large rocks at a window of the Deere 755 K bulldozer while it was parked at the construction site. Cost to replace the glass is $500. CFS 21-035805
- 11900 block Hickory Creek Drive, between April 24, 12:01 a.m., and April 26, 10 p.m., someone entered the victim’s vehicle and took 40 oxycodone pills valued at $240 and a black folding knife valued at $20. CFS 21-036012
- 5700 block Up A Way Drive, between April 25, 5 p.m., and April 26, 9:20 a.m., someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and took a woman’s black leather wallet containing a Navy Federal savings card and $400 cash. 21-035751
- 11000 block Taney Drive, between April 26, 5 p.m., and April 27, 11:58 a.m., someone broke into the residence and damaged windows and some items. CFS 21-036123
- Royal Farms, 5301 Jefferson Davis Highway, on April 26, between 9:16 and 9:17 p.m., the victim was at the counter to pay, put the phone down and forgot it. A male behind the victim took the phone and left. He is white, 6’ tall with gray hair and beard. The phone is an Apple iPhone 7 Plus with pink case with a gold ring holder on the back, valued at $300. CFS 21-036016
- 9000 block Gibson Lane, between April 28, noon and April 30, 4 p.m., someone stole a steamer mop, a Shark vacuum, assorted cleaning supplies and a 32” television from the residence. CFS 21-037213
- 10700 block Cedar Creek Drive, between April 28, 2 p.m., and May 1, 9 a.m., someone struck the victim’s 1980 Chevrolet pickup and made two small dings on the left door panel. CFS 21-037480
- Macy’s, 3102 Plank Road, on April 29, between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m., while at work, the victim received a call from someone who identified himself as the boss and said that he was in a meeting and to purchase $800 in Macy’s gift cards. The employee complied. The suspect called again and told the employee get more cards. The victim realized that it could be a scam and did not go for more cards. CFS 21-036899
- 400 block Cleveland Court, between April 29, 4:21 p.m., and May 1, 12:41 p.m., the victim reported that someone is attempting to collect unemployment benefits by using the victims’ Social Security number. CFS 21-037476
- Royal Inn Motel, 5909 Jefferson Davis Highway, on April 30, between 9:15 and 9:41 a.m., someone entered the victim’s room and took a blue 6” by 6” backpack style purse, valued at $25. In it was a debit card, a state ID card, and a pad and markers. CFS 21-037068
- Sheetz, 8533 Jefferson Davis Highway, between May 1, 7:09 a.m., and May 2, 7:15 a.m., a black male paid for a drink, and as he was leaving, he picked a gallon of Peak Antifreeze and left without paying. It is valued at $15.99. CFS 21-037842
- 10200 block Ravens Court Drive, between May 1, 9:30 a.m., and May 2, 11:30 a.m., someone stole one license plate from the victim’s 2008 Honda. CFS 21-037820
- 11400 block Muir Court, between May 1, 11 a.m., and May 2, 3 p.m., someone stole the license plates from the victim’s vehicle. CFS 21-037863
- 5800 block Up A Way Drive, on May 1, between 5:50 and 11:25 p.m., unknown persons entered the residence through a basement window. The two suspects went through the home and pried open a safe, took a firearm and pried the wall safe from the wall and took it. One male is white, about 5’10” and 200 pounds, wearing a black hat, sunglasses, black mask and black clothing. In the safe were personal papers and some cash. CFS 21-037661
- 6900 block Bloomsbury Lane, on May 3, between 4:42 and 5:07 p.m., someone applied for benefits using the victim’s Social Security number. CFS 21-038189
