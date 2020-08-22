Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Aug. 11–17

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- VDOT Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road, on Aug. 11, between 5 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., someone stole the front license plate from the victim’s 2017 Toyota Camry while the vehicle was parked in the lot. CFS 20-72099
- 5700 block Spring Arbor Circle, between Aug. 11, 8 a.m., and Aug. 13, 9 a.m., someone named Dave deposited an amount of money in the victims’ account and notified the victim that too much money was put into the account and asked to return $19,000 in money cards. The victim was informed by the store clerk that it was a scam. The suspect was able to transfer monies from the victims’ other accounts and withdrew an unknown amount. CFS 20-72390
- Unit block Farrell Lane, on Aug. 12, between 2 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., several neighborhood tenants were outside near the victims’ vehicle, and they argued about where the victims’ vehicle was parked. According to the victim, the spot is an unassigned space, and when the victim returned to the vehicle, the tires were slashed. CFS 20-72262
- Giant Food, 5701 Plank Road, on Aug. 13, between 8:01 and 9:19 p.m., a male filled a shopping cart with food and went to the self-check-out. He bagged the items but did not pay the $188 and walked out. He was followed to the Burger King, where he boarded a silver Subaru. He is black with short hair and wore a red T-shirt and gray cargo shorts. CFS 20-72622
- 100 block Valley View Road, between Aug. 13, 6:30 p.m., and Aug. 14, noon, someone stole the front license plate from the victims’ automobile. CFS 20-72954
- Freedom Middle School, 7315 Smith Station Road, on Aug. 14, between 6:40 and 6:48 p.m., the victim met with a male who “purchased” the victim’s PS4 game console controller and cords for $130. When the victim looked at the money, the $100 bill had “for motion picture purposes” printed on the back. CFS 20-72922
- Unit block Farrell Lane, between Aug 15, 6 p.m., and Aug. 16, 2:30 a.m., someone stole the victims’ blue and white 2018 Yamaha 250 cycle from the back yard of the residence. It is valued at $8,657. CFS 20-73328
- Wawa, 10060 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Aug. 17, between 9:09 and 9:37 p.m., the victim was driving the speed limit when another motorist behind the victim threw an object at the victim, striking the car and scratching it for driving too slow. The victim confronted the suspect, and the suspect denied it. The suspect is a male with dreadlocks. CFS 20-73858
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
