Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Aug. 18–31

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
Denny’s, 5325 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Aug. 18, between 12:01 and 12:35 a.m., a male ordered and ate the $11.55 meal. He went to the cashier to pay with a card, but he would not slide it completely. The cashier asked for the card so he could slide it, and the male would not allow it. The male walked out without paying. CFS 20-74015
13600 block Black Meadow Road, between Aug. 18, 10 p.m., and Aug. 19, 7 a.m., someone let the air out of the four tires of the victim’s 2008 Chevrolet. CFS 20-74470
7-11, 11101 Leavells Road, between Aug. 19, 12:30 a.m., and Aug. 20, 3 p.m., someone pried open the coin box from the Excel air compressor machine. It is not known how much coin money was in the box. Cost to repair-replace the box is $100. CFS 20-74774
100 block Mansfield St., on Aug. 20, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., someone stole a Stihl brand gasoline powered pole pruner from the rear of the residence. It is valued at $550. CFS 20-75153
6400 block Basil Court, on Aug. 20, between 4:37 and 5:18 p.m., the victim used Cash App to send a payment and accidentally used the wrong addressee. The victim found a phone number for Cash App and during the conversation noted that it was a scammer. The true Cash App was able to recover some of the money. CFS 20-74767
11100 block Gander Court, on Aug. 20, between 6:18 and 6:53 p.m., the victim was found in the street by a citizen who notified the Sheriff’s Office. The victim was robbed of a cell phone and $200. The victim knows the suspects but does not want to prosecute. CFS 20-74810
Grease Monkey, 5218 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Aug. 21, between 10:30 and 11:52 a.m., someone took the victim’s vial containing 18 oxycodone pills from the vehicle while it was being serviced. CFS 20-75005
Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Aug. 21, between 3:30 and 4 p.m., a male gave the cashier a $100 bill to pay for a roll of tissue paper, and when the cashier attempted to give him the change, the male would give the cashier more money. He did this several times, and each time the cashier became confused and gave the male more money. The male was able to get $599 from her. No further description on the suspect. CFS 20-75640
9200 block Wild Spruce Drive, between Aug. 21, 7 p.m., and Aug. 22, 8:38 a.m., two vehicles from the same residence were broken into. From the Cadillac Escalade, a Smith and Wesson MP40 SHLD was taken. The GMC 2007 Yukon was ransacked, and two iPads were taken. They were found hidden on the side of the residence. Two suspects were seen on a Ring camera, and they wore dark hoodies, gloves and masks. CFS 20-75299
9200 block Wild Spruce Drive, between Aug. 21, 7 p.m., and Aug. 22, 8:38 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 2019 Ford F150 truck and stole a .45 caliber Ruger P90 black handgun valued at $200. CFS 20-75317
9300 block Blue Pine Lane, between Aug. 21, 8 p.m., and Aug. 22, 9:15 a.m., someone stole the victim’s wallet from the unlocked 2012 Toyota parked on the driveway of the residence. Deputies found the wallet on the sidewalk and the contents in a nearby storm drain. CFS 20-75327
9300 block Birch Cliff Drive, on Aug. 22, between 2 a.m. and 1:28 p.m., someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and took a men’s wallet containing credit cards. The wallet was found in a neighbor’s yard and was returned to the victim. The only item taken was a government credit card. CFS 20-75394
9200 block Wild Spruce Drive, on Aug. 22, between 1:20 and 3 a.m., someone entered two unlocked vehicles and stole a blue and red backpack valued at $69.99 from the white 2017 Ford F150 truck. CFS 20-75322
6000 block Oakton Beech Lane, on Aug. 22, between 2 a.m. and 2:36 p.m., someone entered the victim’s unlocked 2014 Toyota minivan and stole a white iPhone 5 that has a Ninja logo sticker valued at $80 and some credit cards from a purse. CFS 20-75397
9500 block Evergreen Circle, on Aug. 22, between 2:33 and 4 a.m., two unknown persons entered the garage and stole a motorcycle and a green helmet. The motorcycle was pushed out of the garage and was abandoned a short distance from the residence. The green helmet was taken and the brand is unknown and is valued at $600. CFS 20-75303
Cold Stone Creamery, 9917 Southpoint Parkway, on Aug. 23, between 4:30 and 4:36 p.m., the victim unknowingly dropped a wallet containing $70 and personal papers. The video shows the suspect step on the wallet and bend down to pick it up. She is black, short, heavy built, wearing a gray top, carrying a white purse, and wearing white sneakers. CFS 20-75727
CJ’S Steak and Ale, 5152 Courthouse Road, on Aug. 23, between 6:11 and 9:29 p.m., someone stole the victim’s money clip that was left in the unlocked vehicle. On the clip was a passport and a debit card, a Capital One card and two Secure cards. CFS 20-75771
Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Aug. 23, between 7 and 8:01 p.m., the victim lost a wallet while shopping. The finder kept the $70 and then turned in the wallet to customer service. CFS 20-75770
Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road, between Aug. 25, 5:30 p.m., and Aug. 26, 6 a.m., someone broke the driver’s side window of the yellow Skid-steer Bobcat parked near the football field entrance to keep vehicles out of the field while work is being done. Cost to replace the glass is estimated at $150. CFS 20-76562
7000 block Zenith Court, on Aug. 26, between 3 and 4 a.m., someone broke the left front door window of the 2019 Dodge Durango. Nothing was taken. CFS 20-76736
1170 block Collingwood Court, on Aug. 26, between 9 a.m., and 4:30 p.m., someone threw a rock through a back door window of the residence. CFS 20-76777
Wawa, 4527 Plank Road, on Aug. 28, between 8:17 and 8:21 p.m., two males each picked a case of Natural Ice Beer and left without paying the $23.15 for both cases. Both are black between 20 and 30 years, one had dreads and wore a hat and white shirt and jeans. The other wore a black hat, black shirt and jeans, and they left in a tan sedan. CFS 20-77447
12100 block Chancellors Village Lane, on Aug. 29, between 12:05 and 3:10 a.m., someone broke two spotlights on the property. The damage is estimated at $150. CFS 20-77517
10600 Greta Lynn Court, between Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., and Aug. 30, 11:45 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 2013 Honda and took three $20 bills and a checkbook and then entered a 2007 Ford pickup but nothing was taken. CFS 20-77890
10700 block Greta Lynn Court, between Aug. 29, 8 p.m., and Aug. 30, 12:56 p.m., unknown persons entered the unlocked 2009 Nissan and stole a black Dell laptop valued at $500, a gray Lenovo laptop valued at $700, a black iPhone 7+ valued at $700, a black 9MM M&P Shield and an 8 round magazine. CFS 20-77898
7200 block Finch Lane, between Aug. 29, 9:30 p.m., and Aug. 30, 6:40 a.m., someone poured black beans and eggs on the 2014 Honda Civic. CFS 20-77894
10600 block Greta Lynn Court between Aug. 29 9:45 p.m., and Aug. 30, 12:43 a.m., someone entered the unlocked red 2018 Honda and took a women’s black Michael Kors wallet containing five credit cards and two sets of keys for other vehicles. CFS 20-77900
Tobacco World, 4183 Plank Road, on Aug. 30 at 1:57 p.m., a black male and a white female entered, and the male went to the counter, took a pack of nine vape cartridges valued at $20 and left without paying. They left a black sedan. CFS 20-77935
Weis Stores, 10601 Spotsylvania Ave., on Aug. 31, between 12:29 and 12:32 p.m., the victim was checking out, placed a wallet on the counter and forgot it. The victim returned for it, and it was gone. The video shows a black male, 6’3” to 6’4”, 280 pounds, wearing a white Saints jersey, blue shorts and sandals taking the wallet and leaving in a gray Nissan SUV. CFS 20-78240
200 block Courtland Lane, on Aug. 31, between 12:49 and 1:38 p.m., the victim paid $550 for two puppies and was given instructions where to take delivery of them. The victim went to the address but the house was vacant, for sale and in Norfolk. CFS 20-78221
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
