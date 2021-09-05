Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Aug. 23–30

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Thornburg Self Storage, 5309 Mudd Tavern Road, between Aug. 23, 3 p.m., and Aug. 24, 2:57 p.m., someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1999 Fleetwood Bounder RV. CFS 21-074488
- 9800 block Dominion Forest Circle, between Aug. 23, 4 p.m., and Aug. 24, 8 a.m., someone attempted to steal left rear hubcap of a 2019 Kia Sedan while it was parked near the residence. CFS 21-074458
- 10900 Tidewater Trail, between Aug. 25, 2 p.m., and Aug. 26, 2:30 a.m., someone entered the residence through a back door and took $100, 68 morphine pills and jewelry valued at $10,000. CFS 21-074991
- Residence Inn, 60 Towne Centre Blvd., on Aug. 25, between 3:12 and 3:53 p.m., someone used a sharp object to scratch the rear of the victim’s red Volkswagen. CFS 21-074835
- Plum Crazy BBQ, 10713 Courthouse Road, on Aug. 27, between 1 and 7 p.m., someone spray painted the victim’s black 2005 Toyota truck while the victim was at work. CFS 21-075592
- Nu Look Cleaners, 10697 Courthouse Road, between Aug. 27, 3 p.m., and Aug. 28, 11:29 a.m., someone spray painted the tailgate of a 2020 Acura MDX. Cost is estimated at $200. CFS 21-075775
- 10400 block Courthouse Road, on Aug. 27, between 6:20 and 6:26 p.m., unknown person spray painted two vehicles with white paint. Damage is estimated at $500 on a 2018 gray Jeep two-door. Damage is estimated at $200 on a green 2021 Toyota four-door. The Jeep owner saw a Hispanic teenager and a 25- to 30-year-old Hispanic leaving the property at a high rate of speed in a gray Honda Accord with Virginia plates. CFS 21-075573
- Budget Car Rental, 5077 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Aug. 27, between 6:30 and 11:55 p.m., someone sprayed white paint on the windshield of a black Ford Escape. CFS 21-075656
- Lowe’s, 10101 Southpoint Parkway, on Aug. 27, between 8:54 and 10:02 p.m., someone spray painted the right rear door of a 2017 Mitsubishi four-door displaying Michigan plates. Damage is estimated at $400. CFS 21-075616
- Spit N Game, 10817 Tidewater Trail, between Aug. 27, 11:16 p.m., and Aug. 28, 3:45 p.m., the handgun owner lost or misplaced a black 9mm Glock 43 handgun valued at $350. CFS 21-075844
- Meineke, 10046 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Aug. 28, between 4:25 a.m. and 3:13 p.m., video shows a man in a white Ford sedan without a front license plate on the property attempting to take auto parts off some motors. He entered a Jeep with a soft zip-up top and took four speakers from the Jeep. They are valued at $300. CFS 21-075818
- 6800 Silverbrook Drive, between Aug. 28, 1:08 p.m., and Aug. 29, noon, the front Virginia license plate was lost or stolen between Locust Grove and Harrison Crossing. CFS 21-076113
- Econo Lodge, 5319 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Aug. 29, between 11:29 a.m., and 12:13 p.m., a citizen saw two white males on the Econo property, and one of the males punctured four tires as he walked down the street. He is white, skinny and short with brown hair; he wore a red shirt, red shorts with black stripes. He took off his shirt, boarded a purple car and drove toward I-95. The other male wore a blue T-shirt, black shorts, sneakers and carried a black backpack. The tires are valued at $1,000. CFS 21-076090
- 10500 Big Horn Drive, between Aug. 29, 3 p.m., and Aug. 30, 5:30 a.m., someone stole a personalized Virginia license plate from the victim’s Land Rover. CFS 21-076390
- 7-11 Store, 12135 Gordon Road, on Aug. 30, between 10 and 10:20 a.m., a female took a container of toothpaste and a pack of two brushes and concealed them. When the clerk asked for payment, she threw the items on the counter and left. The female is white and known as “Diamond.” CFS 21-076329
