Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Aug. 31–Sept. 7

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Enterprise Rental, 4810 Jefferson Davis Highway, between Aug. 31, 4:50 p.m., and Sept. 1, 7:30 a.m., someone stole the rear Florida license plate from a 2019 Dodge van. Florida issues one plate. CFS 20-78462
- Quality Inn, 6409 Dan Bell Lane, between Aug. 31, 9 p.m., and Sept. 1, 1:56 p.m., someone stole the North Carolina license plate from the rear of the victims’ vehicle. North Carolina issues one plate. CFS 20-78514
- 5500 block Rudy Lane, on Sept. 1, the new employee received an email message from someone claiming to be a company official and asked the victim to send him $1,000 on gift cards. The employee complied and later found that it was not a company officer. CFS 20-78622
- Cello Foam, 57 Joseph Mills Drive, between Sept. 1, 6 p.m., and Sept. 2, 7:30 a.m., someone stole a 16-foot, 2002 black top BR trailer that has a tongue lock and is valued at $4,500. CFS 78779
- 9400 block Cumberland Drive, between Sept. 1, 10 p.m., and Sept. 2, 1:17 p.m., someone entered the victims’ unlocked 2018 Ford and took $20 from the center console. CFS 20-78766
- Hampton Inn, 4800 Market St., on Sept. 2, between 4:30 and 5 p.m., the victim checked in and later someone called the victim claiming to be the manager and wanting to confirm the credit card information. The victim complied, and the victim decided to check the bank account. The victim noticed that there were two charges made in Georgia and in Kentucky. CFS 20-78940
- Fiesta Super Market, 104 Olde Greenwich Drive, on Sept. 2, between 6:30 and 6:40 p.m., the victim left the bicycle outside and went inside to make a purchase, and someone stole it. It is a purple Schwinn bicycle valued at $175. CFS 20-78945
- Pick A Part, 8901 Jefferson Davis Highway on Sept. 3, between 10:30 and 11 a.m., employees saw a male take three tires from the property and place them inside a blue Cadillac sedan and drive way. He is a Black male wearing a white T-shirt and a red hat. The tires are Firestone tires and are valued at $300. CFS 20-79163
- 4600 block Monroe Way, on Sept. 4, between 7:57 and 8 p.m., the victim sold a 2017 13” screen Apple Mac Book Air for $650. Later, the buyer decided not to keep it and wanted the money back, and the victim sent the money back. The suspect has not responded nor returned the victim’s laptop. CFS 20-79714
- 11900 block Rutherford Drive, between Sept. 4, 11:30 a.m., and Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m., someone entered the residence, ransacked some rooms and found a firearm not belonging to the victim. Missing is a new baby crib and several pairs of shoes. CFS 20-80507
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Sept. 5, between 10:40 and 11:20 a.m., employees reported a suspicious male, described as being Hispanic or a light-skin Black. He placed items in a cart and then headed toward the exit and to the rear of the store where a vehicle was parked. He was wearing a white cut-off jersey with the number 7, khaki shorts, white shoes and a white face mask. CFS 20-79951
- 7300 Morris Road, on Sept. 7, between 5:30 and 6 a.m., someone stole the unregistered trailer and a blue 2001 Club Cart while parked on the corner of the property. The two items are valued at $2,200. CFS 20-80398
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
