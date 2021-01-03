Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Dec. 22–27

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- E-LABS, 5150 Lad Land Drive, on Dec. 22, between 1:10 and 9 a.m., an employee received a phone call and believed it was the boss. The male told the employee to purchase $2,000 in gift cards and the employee complied. The employee informed the boss that he had made the purchase. The company was able to recover some of the money. CFS 20-114055
- 4800 block Hicks Drive, on Dec. 22, between 8:55 and 9:32 a.m., someone went into the victims’ unlocked, gray Honda van; nothing was taken, but the contents were scattered inside. CFS 20-114051
- 12100 block Kingswood Blvd., on Dec. 22, between 1 and 7:40 p.m., someone stole yellow CAT skid steer by loading it on a trailer. It is valued at $50,000. CFS 20-114270
- Dick’s Sporting Goods, 3102 Plank Road, between Dec. 26 10 p.m. and Dec. 27, 9:30 a.m., someone cut the lock on a trailer. Nothing appeared missing or disturbed. CFS 20-115400
- 7-11 Stores, 10740 Tidewater Trail, on Dec. 27, between 5 and 5:10 p.m., a female entered, chose a charging cable valued at $9.99 and walked out without paying. She is white with blond-brown hair, and she wore a black North Face jacket, blue jeans, black slipper shoes and a red mask. CFS 20-115505
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.