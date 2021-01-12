Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Dec. 28–Jan. 4

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 5100 block Park Drive, between Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m., and Dec. 29, 8:20 a.m., someone cut the gate chain and stole a 2012 Ford F350 tow truck and a white 2014 Hyundai Elantra hooked to the truck. CFS 20-115884
- 12600 Mill Road, between Dec. 28, 9 p.m., and Dec. 29, 10 a.m., someone punctured the two left side tires of a 2008 Honda Pilot. The tires are valued at $250. CFS 20-115907
- 300 block Maden Street, on Dec. 29, between 6:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., someone entered an unlocked Chevrolet pickup and stole a black Pioneer stereo and ignition key. CFS 20-116311
- 10700 Locust Court, on Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. the victims hired movers. When the victims were reviewing their belongings, they noted items and money were missing, including a PlayStation controller, a TV wall mount, 14 computer games and a USB. CFS 21-000547
- 7–Eleven, 4248 Plank Road, on Dec. 30, between 1:35 and 1:38 p.m., two vehicles nearly collided, and both drivers exited to talk. During the talk, the driver of the white work van struck the right side mirror of the victim’s 2017 Honda with a hand and left the scene. The mirror is damaged and loose. CFS 20-116295
- Freestyle Nails, 9921 Southpoint Parkway, on Dec. 30, between 6:20 and 6:55 p.m., a female had a manicure and pedicure and left without paying. CFS 20-116400
- 4000 block Sate Place, between Dec. 30, 8 p.m., and Dec. 31, 8:49 a.m., someone entered an unlocked 2001 Toyota four-door and took a $15 money clip, two bank cards and $400. CFS 20-116495
- 11100 block Catharpin Road, on Dec. 31, between 12:50 and 12:53 a.m., house cameras show four males carrying away a 2008 LTR Suzuki 450, valued at $6,000. CFS 20-116663
- 4700 block Glenwood Circle, on Dec. 31, between 6:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., someone stole the front license plate from a vehicle. CFS 20-116637
- 10300 block Mill Pond Road, between Dec. 31, 7 p.m., and Jan. 1, 3:30 p.m., someone entered an unlocked shed and took a SYX Moto kids 50cc mini dirt bike valued at $350. CFS 21-000169
- 5600 block Albin Court, between Jan. 1, 12:01 a.m., and Jan. 3, someone broke a window, leaving a hole through the glass. The glass is valued at $150. CFS 21-000625
- 12300 Kube Lane, on Jan. 1 at 2:38 p.m., the victim sent $500 to someone for a Scottish Fold cat, and the seller wanted $998 more for shipping. The victim detected a scam and requested a refund. The seller disconnected and hasn’t responded. CFS 21-000599
- 7–Eleven, 10740 Tidewater Trail, on Jan. 3, between 3:02 and 3:05 p.m., a male took four burritos and concealed them in the back of his pants. When asked to pay for the items he had on his person, he said the only item he had under his shirt was a gun and then left without paying. Value of the items total to $7.96. CFS 21-000607
- 4300 block Prestwould Court, on Jan. 4 someone entered an unlocked truck and stole a .223 bolt action Savage 110 rifle with a Buckmaster Optic scope. The rifle is valued at $550. CFS 21-000871
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
