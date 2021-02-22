Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Feb. 1–9

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Bearington Mountain and River Road, between Feb. 1, 6 p.m., and Feb. 2, 5 p.m., someone drove a truck through driveways, ditches and yards, causing damage to the landscaping and the soil and drains. Damage is estimated to be in excess of $5,000. CFS 21-009381
- 11000 block Finney Road, on Feb. 1, between 7 and 7:15 p.m., unknown person entered the victim’s shed, took a wood burning stove, put it in the back of a gray, late model Ford Expedition SUV and left. The suspect is an older white male in his 60s with a long beard and gray hair. CFS 21-009335
- 5100 Gray Oak Circle, on Feb. 2, between 5:04 and 5:14 p.m., a four-wheeler drove through a couple of yards, causing damage to two yards. CFS21-009420
- 9600 block Laurel Oak Drive, on Feb. 2, between 5:11 and 5:14 p.m., two young males on a four-wheeler drove through the victim’s yard and uprooted the grass. CFS 21 009407
- Stay for Less, 5308 Jefferson Davis Highway, between Feb. 3, 9 p.m., and Feb. 4, 6:45 p.m., victim left a purple zippered red wallet with $110 and personal papers in an unlocked vehicle and stayed in the hotel. When the victim returned, the purse was not there. CFS 21-009851
- Weis at Lees Hill, 10601 Spotsylvania Ave., on Feb. 4 at 10:42 p.m., the victim left a purse in an unlocked vehicle. When the victim returned, the purse was gone. The purse is a tan and brown Coach purse with a gold chain; it contained a tan and brown Michael Kors wallet. CFS 21-010031
- Sheetz, 2807 Lafayette Blvd., on Feb. 4, between 10:58 and 11:18 p.m., a male entered the store, walked around the store, picked a meat snack and put it in a pocket. He chose a can of Icehouse and left the store without paying. He is white and wore a brown jacket over a black hoodie and khaki pants. CFS 21-009927
- 7–11, 10100 Southpoint Industrial Park, on Feb. 5 at 6:30 a.m., a Hispanic male driving a brown work-type pickup truck pumped $57 worth of gasoline, paid with a counterfeit $100 bill and received change. CFS 21-010151
- Dollar General, 7530 Smith Station Road, on Feb. 5, between 12:58 and 2:18 p.m., a male purchased a drink, paid with a counterfeit $100 bill and received change. He attempted to load a $500 pre-paid card using counterfeit money; the cashier asked him to wait while she had the money checked, when the cashier returned the male was gone. He was seen leaving in a white GMC type vehicle. CFS 21-010273
- Dollar General, 5720 Courthouse Road, on Feb. 5, between 1:24 and 1:48 p.m., a male wanted to load $1,000 to a Vanilla Money Card. The money was counterfeit. The suspect is Black; he wore a black hoodie, black sweat pants and black mask. He left in a white SUV with North Carolina plates. CFS 21-010286
- Wawa, Costner’s Corner, 10060 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Feb. 5, between 2:11 and 3:23 p.m., two females were observed concealing items. They are white. One has orange hair, a black shirt, white pants, black boots and a large purse. The other has dark hair, black shirt, blue jeans, black boots and a large purse. They left a gold color Nissan with Virginia plates. Value of the merchandise is $23.93. CFS 21-010294
- 100 block Bend Farm Road, on Feb. 5, between 3:54 and 4:13 p.m., the victim received a 1099 tax form bearing the Social Security account number. The victim denies using PayPal and is investigating. CFS 21-010332
- Hideaway Townhomes, 5600 block Salem Run Blvd., between Feb. 5, 6 p.m., and Feb. 6, 9:54 p.m., someone stole a gold color 2010 BMW 528i sedan while it was parked near the office. It is valued at $1,050, and it was locked. CFS 21-10471
- Weis Stores, 10871 Tidewater Trail, on Feb. 5, between 6:39 and 7:12 p.m., the victim dropped a man’s Tommy Hilfiger wallet near the vehicle. In the wallet was nearly $3,000, credit and debit cards and personal cards. CSR 21-10373
- 6600 block Green Arbor Drive, on Feb. 5, between 8:35 and 9:41 p.m., someone discharged a firearm on the street and left the scene. Two casings were found. CFS 21-010396
- Gabe’s, 3501 Plank Road, on Feb. 5, between 9:34 and 10:01 p.m., a male entered carrying a pillowcase; he went through aisles picking merchandise and putting it in the pillowcase. He exited and boarded a silver minivan. He is Black and wore a red shirt. CFS 21-010405
- 9900 block Merryman Road, on Feb. 6, between 9 and 11 p.m., the victim heard a loud noise coming from the front porch of the residence and went outside check. Someone damaged the steps and handrail. Damage is estimated at $300. CFS 21-010702
- 200 block Burlington Drive, between Feb. 7, 4 p.m., and Feb. 8, 4:18 p.m., someone keyed the right side doors to the rear fender of the 2019 Nissan. The victim said that there was a vehicle parked in front of the residence, and the victim told the male to move to another location. The male drove away. CFS 21-011050
- 9500 block Laurel Oak Drive, on Feb. 8, between 1:47 and 3:02 a.m., a male entered the residence through a sliding glass door . When another tenant arrived the suspect was gone. The suspect is described as a white male. CFS 21-010873
- 5700 block Steeplechase Drive, on Feb. 8, between 9:15 a.m. and noon, someone broke into the residence and stole a PlayStation slim, controllers, several clothing items, a pair of UGG boots, a pair of denim Jordans, a black jacket and $740. CFS 21-011004
- 208 Variety Store, 6274 Courthouse Road, on Feb. 8, between 9:48 and 9:55 p.m., a male took a banana cake, put it in his pocket and exited the store. He entered the store again, took two packs of Sour Patch Straws and put them down his pants; he paid for some drinks and left the store. He boarded a black sedan with 30-day tags. Value of the stolen items is $5.17. CFS 21-011123
- 7–11, 9127 Courthouse Road, on Feb. 9, between 12:46 and 1:29 a.m., two Black females asked the clerk to sell them alcoholic beverages, but the clerk refused. They argued with the clerk, and a Black male entered the store, took two bottles of wine and walked out; the females followed him. They boarded a silver color vehicle. Value of the two wines is $24. CFS 21-011156
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
