Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Feb. 23–March 8

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Royal Farms, 5301 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Feb. 23, between 8:07 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., someone used the victim’s card six times to make purchases totaling $341.36 over the internet. CFS 015466
- Mulberry Drive, on Feb. 23, between 9 and 9:30 a.m., while working on a construction site, the victim saw another worker exiting the victim’s vehicle and leave. A Samsung Note 20 cell phone valued at $1,300 was missing. CFS 21-015323
- Unit block Lavelle Drive, on Feb. 23, between 12:30 and 1 p.m., a resident had guests, and after they left, a family member was not able to find a men’s wallet containing credit cards, military ID, driver’s license and $40. CFS 21-016003
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Feb. 23, between 1:39 and 1:51 p.m., a male took a Bose Sound Bar valued at $249 and a 65” Samsung 4K television valued at $998. He left in a white Ford F-150 truck. The male is Black and wore a gray beanie, an American flag gator mask, black sweatshirt, jacket and blue jeans. CFS 21-015454
- VDOT commuter lot, 4240 Plank Road, between Feb. 23, 4:30 p.m., Feb. 24, 6 a.m., someone stole the catalytic converter of a white 2014 Chevrolet commuter van. It is valued at $8,000. CFS 21-016123
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Feb. 24, between 3 and 3:49 p.m., a female used the self-checkout, paid for nine items then attempted to exit with a full cart of merchandise. CFS 21-016041
- Tractor Supply Company, 4179 Plank Road, on Feb. 24, between 4:14 and 4:30 p.m., the victim was putting items in the vehicle and had placed a black iPhone 11 Pro valued at $1,300 on the cart basket. Two males walked by, snickered on the “girl’s” phone, then one of them took it from the cart. The males left in a white Ford Fusion with Virginia plates. CFS 21-016085
- Royal Farms, 5301 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Feb. 24, between 5:57 and 6:01 p.m., a male took merchandise to a self-checkout point and pretended to scan the items. He is white, 40s and wore a maroon sweatshirt, dark shorts and flip-flops. The merchandise is valued at $20.20. CFS 21-016095
- Marshalls, 9779 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Feb. 24, between 9:55 and 10:44 p.m., the victim was shopping when a tall Black female wearing a gray sweater pulled the victim’s hair and wanted the victim to go with her. CFS 21-016145
- Q Ball Café & Billiards, 960 Bragg Road, on Feb. 25, between 1 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., someone broke the side view mirror on the driver’s door of the black 2016 Ford sedan. CFS 21-016376
- 5800 block Bradley Lane, between Feb. 25, 1 p.m., and Feb. 27, the victim received a phone call from a person claiming to be from the sheriff’s office who said the victim had $1,800 in outstanding warrants. The victim purchased six gift cards valued at $300 each. CFS 21-017005
- Sheetz, 9825 Hospital Blvd., on Feb. 26, between 9:46 and 11:57 a.m., someone entered the victim’s automobile and stole a 9mm Glock 43X handgun with Molon Labe back plate valued at $450. CFS 21-016632
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, Feb. 26, between 7:14 and 7:50 p.m., the victim had a $1,300 iPad Pro 2020 taken from the cart while looking at displays. A video shows a female wearing a light color jacket put a purse on top of the iPad. CFS 21-016819
- Guitar Center, 3102 Plank Road, on Feb. 27, between 6 and 6:30 p.m., someone removed the lock on a Taylor 814CE Deluxe guitar and left the store. It is valued at $3,666.52. CFS 21-017246
- Sunglass Hut, 3102 Plank Road, on March 2, between 1:19 and 1:22 p.m., two males entered and one distracted the employee while the other concealed four glasses valued over $1,426. Later two females entered and may have been distractors. The males are Black, and the females are white. CFS 21-017879
- 10300 block Spotsylvania Ave., on March 2, between 3:43 and 4 p.m., unknown males were in the process of removing the catalytic converter from the 1999 Honda when the owner surprised them. The suspects are white or Hispanic. CFS 21-017872
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on March 2, between 9:40 and 10:30 p.m., three white females and a white male each took a container of JBud Air ANC and one Sony speaker and pocketed them. Value of the items is $365. CFS 21-018293
- Domino’s Pizza, 10740 Courthouse Road, on March 4, between 3:20 and 4:30 a.m., the victim cab driver picked up a fare on the 300 block of Green Arbor Drive and once inside the taxi the passenger showed a firearm and demanded all the money. The suspect is a young Black male with short braids. CFS 21-018887
- Connections Auto Sales, 6409 Jefferson Davis Highway, between March 4, noon, and March 5, 1:15 p.m., an employee sold a vehicle to a customer, and the buyer used two counterfeit $100 bills. CFS 21-018979
- 5800 block Harrison Road, on March 4, between 1 and 10 p.m., a male and female began a conversation over a cell phone about exchanging naked photos of each other and doing different acts. The female demanded $5,000, or she would air his poses. CFS 21-018793
- 10100 block S. Fulton Drive, between March 5, 10:30 p.m., and March 6, 11 p.m., a female contacted the victim and asked to show each other’s body parts. The female wanted $4,500 or she would put the video online. CFS 21-019168
- 6100 block Oak Grove Drive, on March 7, between 9:43 and 10:20 p.m., someone removed the motorcycle license plate from the rear of the 1999 Suzuki while in storage. CFS 21-019692
- 10600 block Gannet Lane, on March 8, at 6:56 p.m., the victim was reviewing the BB&T checking account and noticed six charges were made with the victim’s bank credit card. The total exceeded $26,000 and were made to the University of Missouri. CFS 21-019891
