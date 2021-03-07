Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Feb. 9–22

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- VDOT Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road, on Feb. 9, between 4:10 a.m. and 2:40 p.m., unknown person(s) removed the two catalytic converters from the victim's 2002 Toyota Sequoia while parked in the lot. Value of the two converters is $1,800. CFS 21-011344
- Wawa, 4527 Plank Road, on Feb. 9, between 1:40 and 1:41 p.m., a male entered the victims’ vehicle and took a black wallet, containing bank cards and a driver’s license, and a brown wallet containing credit and gift cards. A Black male wearing a black jacket and black pants was seen in the vehicle. Another male stayed inside a store. CFS 21-013531
- 900 block Churchill Drive, on Feb. 9, between 8:30 and 9 p.m., while the family was at home, someone kicked the front door damaging the security chain lock and the trim. CFS 21-011487
- 12800 block Toll House Road, on Feb. 11, between 6:15 and 8:30 a.m., someone threw an object at a living room window causing it to break. The family dog alerted to the window. The victim looked out the window but did not see anyone. CFS 21-012289
- 4500 block Kay Court, on Feb. 12, between 1:23 and 1:46 p.m., someone called the victim, claiming to be an employee of the victim’s bank and reporting the victim's identity was compromised and someone in Texas was using the victim’s information. The scammer asked the victim for the phone number, the last four of the Social Security number, address and the banking institution. CFS 21-02572
- Ministerio de Restaurancion Torre Fuerte, 12100 block Amos Lane, between Feb. 12, 4 p.m., and Feb. 13, 10:26 a.m., someone cut off the catalytic converter from the 1999 Ford. It is valued at $300. CFS 21-012746
- Rocky Branch Marina, 5100 block Courthouse Road, on Feb. 12, between 6:10 and 6:35 p.m., the victim left the front door unlocked; someone entered and stole $450, gift cards and a tablet. CFS 21-013043
- Dollar General, 5720 Courthouse Road, on Feb. 12, between 8:43 and 8:48 p.m., a female concealed a tube of Fixodent denture cream and left with paying. She is white and boarded a black Ford. CFS 21-12660
- 7000 block Towles Mill Road, between Feb. 12, 10 p.m., and Feb. 13, 4:55 p.m., someone attempted to kick open a back door, damaging the door and frame. Nothing was taken. CFS 21-012818
- Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 3102 Plank Road, on Feb. 13, between 11:30 and 11:40 a.m., the victim made a jewelry purchase and dropped the bag while walking to the vehicle. A video shows a male pick up the bag and leave. The item is valued at $150. CFS 21-012764
- 4200 block Apgar Court, on Feb. 13, between 3:43 and 4:49 p.m., someone gained access to the victim’s Cash App account and withdrew $1,577. The victim attempted to stop the transaction, but the fraudster blocked the victim's attempt. CFS 21-012819
- Liberty Pawn & Gold, 5044 Plank Road, on Feb. 14, between 3:54 and 4 a.m., someone damaged the flood light to the security camera. A review of the video shows a Black male kicking the mirror and throwing an object at the camera. CFS 21-013260
- Big Snatch Off Road, 4112 Lafayette Blvd., between Feb. 15, 10:03 a.m., and Feb. 16, 11:09 a.m., someone removed the catalytic converter from a customer’s 2017 Toyota Tundra. CFS 21-013457
- Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center, 6106 Health Center Lane, on Feb. 15, between 3 and 11 p.m., someone stole a purse from an unlocked vehicle. A Michael Kors wallet, credit card, glasses, military identification card, driver’s license and a medication were taken. CFS 21-013348
- 11400 block Muir Court, between Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m., and Feb. 16, 9 a.m., someone stole work tools from the house where work was being done. Two framing guns, a 50-foot air hose, a Husky tool box containing 100 assorted tools, a carpenter’s pouch and a box containing miscellaneous tools were taken. CFS 21-013448
- Giant Food, 5701 Plank Road, on Feb. 16, between 5 and 6:30 p.m., the victim parked the vehicle in the store parking lot and left for nearly two hours. When the victim returned, the vehicle was gone. It is a silver 2006 Chevrolet Impala. CFS 21-013626
- 11700 Walsh Court, between Feb. 19, 8:19 p.m., and Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m., the victim posted a wedding dress for sale for $550 thru PayPal. The suspect had the victim click something on the screen twice. It appears that the victim was releasing money to the “buyer” twice. The buyer disconnected the conversation. CFS 014671
- 7000 block Old Plank Road, between Feb. 19, 10 p.m., and Feb. 20, 10:05 p.m., someone discharged a firearm striking two vehicles parked near the residence. A suspect vehicle is described as small and dark, possibly a Honda with a loud exhaust. CFS 21-014501
- 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Feb. 20, between 11:56 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., the victim finished shopping and loading the purchases into a vehicle and returned the cart to a cart collection point and went home; the victim missed a purse and returned to the cart rack, but the purse was not there. The purse is large and black and contained a black iPhone S, a blue phone case, five credit cards and a $50 bill. CFS 21-14550
- 7-11, 5326 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Feb. 20, between 5:37 and 5:40 p.m., the victim was at the counter and placed an LG Android cell phone on the counter; someone took it. A review of the store's recorder shows a male take the phone, walk around the store and leave in a dark sedan. He was wearing a mask, hat and hood. CFS 21-014638
- Paragon Village 12, on Feb. 20, between 8 and 9 p.m., someone damaged the 55” television set in front of the entrance way. CFS 21-014833
- 13500 block Kalmbacks Mill Drive, on Feb. 22, between 10:42 and 11 a.m., a male was seen on video taking a Maxim PDX rifle, an EO Tech holograph sight with magnifier, a 50-round magazine, a 40-caliber Glock 27 sub-compact firearm, a 32-caliber pistol, a Datejust 2 Rolex watch, personal documents, an XBOX series X, a Louis Vuitton duffle bag and backpack, a wallet, toiletry bag and several old laminated bills. CFS 015091
