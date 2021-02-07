Spotsylvania Crime Solvers Jan. 25–31

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Royal Farms, 5000 Plank Road, someone cut off the catalytic converter from the victim’s Ford truck. It is valued at $1,200. CFS 21-008316
- 11600 block New Bond St., between Jan. 25, 5 p.m., and Jan. 26, 6:30 a.m., unknown person entered an unlocked 2013 Jeep Wrangler, ransacked it and took a Go-Pro camera valued at $400 and Amazon wireless headphones valued at $25. A 2011 Subaru WRX Impresa was ransacked; nothing was taken. CFS 21-007255
- Unit block Farrell Lane, on Jan. 26, between 2:25 and 2:30 p.m., a black vehicle passed a residence and discharged a firearm into a residence. No one was struck. CFS 21-007371
- Aldi, 4173 Plank Road, on Jan. 26, between 5:01 and 5:02 p.m., a female made a purchase totaling $2.10 and paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. She is described as a Black female, 25 years old, with light brown hair pulled back and long fingernails, wearing a black coat and jeans. CFS 21-007466
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Jan. 27, between 9 and 9:40 p.m., someone scratched the right side of the gold 2008 Ford sedan. CFS 21-007796
- Planet Fitness, 9723 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Jan. 30, between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., someone took the victim’s credit cards from a money clip. The cards were used at Walmart; three transactions of $200 each were made. CFS 21-008696
- Comfort Suites of Fredericksburg, 4615 Southpoint Parkway, on Jan. 30, between 10 and 10:10 p.m., the victim dropped a wallet containing credit cards and cash inside the hotel. Someone used them to charged over $488. CFS 21-008880
- Wawa, 3402 Shannon Park Drive, on Jan. 31, between 4:40 and 4:50 a.m., a male attempted to steal a box of cigarettes from the office and was surprised by an employee. The male dropped the box at the exit doors. CFS 21-008769
- Costco, 3102 Plank Road, on Jan. 31, between 3 and 3:38 p.m., someone stole the victim’s purse and used the credit cards. The card was used at Lowe’s in Fredericksburg; the security video shows a male wearing a beanie hat, glasses, face mask, dark jacket and jeans purchasing gift cards. CFS 21-008648
- Wawa, 10630 Courthouse Road, on Jan. 31, between 9 and 9:15 p.m., a male went behind the counter and picked up a case containing 25 cartons of Newport cigarettes and ran out of the store. He is a Black male wearing a black hoody and a black beanie-style hat. The cigarettes are valued at $1,553.18. CFS 21-008921
