Spotsylvania Crime Solvers July 13–19

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 11500 block Carrie Court, between July 13, 2:30 p.m., and July 14, noon, someone broke the left-door window of a white Chevrolet van. A replacement glass is valued at $200. CFS 21-061721
- 8400 block Chiswell Court, between July 13, 6:30 p.m., and July 14, noon, unknown person(s) took a bundle of siding from a home construction site. Value of the siding is $3,000. CFS 21-061738
- 4400 block Studardan Lane, between July 13, 10:33 p.m., and July 14, 10:37 p.m., an unknown visitor stole the tenants’ wallet containing a Walmart credit card then charged $113.73. CFS 21-061990
- Salem Fields Early Learning Center, 11100 block Gordon Road, between July 14, noon, and July 15, 1:17 p.m., unknown persons stole the 2022 front and rear Virginia registration stickers from two parked vehicles. CFS 21-62062
- 7600 block Morris Road, on July 15, between 7:30 and 8 a.m., someone stole the victims’ cigarette case and $60 from an unlocked vehicle. CFS 21-061997
- Star Cars, 10921 Courthouse Road, on July 16, between 5:02 and 5:11 a.m., someone stole the catalytic converter, valued at $190, from a silver 2008 Toyota Prius. CFS 21-062347
- 5100 block Paytes Lane, on July 16, between 8 a.m. and 5:26 p.m., someone locked the victims’ computer, and the victim googled Apple support. A male with a foreign accent told the victim to download Anydesk App, and someone wired $870 to an account in California. CFS 21-062477
- 12000 block Wales Drive, on July 16, between 1 and 4 p.m., the tenants left the residence, and all doors were locked. Unknown persons entered the unlocked garage door and stole two air condition units, an Oster Roaster and a Cobalt table saw. Value of the stolen property is $800. CFS 21-062518
- Dominion Raceway, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., between July 18, 8:30 p.m., and July 19, 8:30 a.m., unknown persons broke into the 2006 Mack truck and a 2020 Chevrolet work body truck. The left window of the Mack truck was broken. Taken from the cab is a directional device valued at $9,000. Cost to replace glass is $500. The 2020 Chevrolet’s work body truck doors on the left side were bent from attempts to pry them open. Damage is estimated at $1,000. CFS 21-063142
- Dominion Raceway, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., between July 18, 8:30 p.m., and July 19, 8:30 a.m., unknown persons broke into the 2017 Ford work truck by breaking a window. A piping tool used to grab underground pipes valued at $200 and white Stihl 14-inch cut off concrete saw valued at $1,200 were taken. Cost to replace the window is $500. CFS 21-063155
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.