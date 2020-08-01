Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 11700 block Ravensclaw Lane, on July 20, between 10:39 p.m. and 11:18 p.m., someone scratched the letters KOKO on the right side door of the victim’s black 2013 Acura four-door sedan. Cost to repair is estimated at $300. CFS 20-65044
- 9500 block Cameo St., between July 22, 12:01 a.m., and July 23 12:51 p.m., someone used the victims’ personal information to obtain unemployment benefits. According to the employee of the Department of Labor, one payment was made, and the check was mailed to an address in Portsmouth. CFS 20-65762
- Furniture Warehouse, 7309 Jefferson Davis Highway, between July 22, 3:30 p.m., and July 23, 7 a.m., someone attempted to break into the business. The suspect did not succeed and caused some minor damage. CFS 20-65791
- 4900 block Allertow Road, between July 23, 6:30 p.m., and July 24, 1:30 p.m., someone entered the unlocked automobile and stole a gray Fawn Design handbag, a Dell laptop computer, Apple Air pods, a pair of Ray Ban sun glasses, three Quay sun glasses and $200. CFS 20-66240
- 13600 block Gabriel Court, on July 23, between 3 a.m. and noon, someone entered the residence and stole the victim’s black Glock G17 9 mm handgun, serial number RZY2017, valued at $400. CFS 20-66051
- Safford Dodge, 5202 Jefferson Davis Highway, on July 23, between 3:27 and 4:06 p.m., unknown person(s) stole three outgoing company checks. The checks were for less than $50, and two were altered to add $2,000 and $3,000. On the other check, the payee’s name was changed. CFS 20-65837
- Fisher Creek Drive access road, on July 24, between 1:19 and 2:14 p.m., unknown persons used the county utilities access to utilities easement and damaged a locked fence and gate. It was damaged at the hinges and bent. Damage is $500, and there were visible fresh 4-wheeler tracks. CFS 20-66131
- 9700 block Inkwood Drive, on July 25, between 2:50 and 3 a.m., someone slashed the right rear tire of the victim’s gray 2003 Honda. Someone saw a person exit a gold color Chrysler. The suspect is possibly a female. The tire is valued at $100. CFS 20-66351
- Giant Foods, 5701 Plank Road, on July 25, between 3:42 and 3:54 p.m., a white male and female entered and picked items and placed them inside of a bag they brought with them. Some of the items were sliced watermelon, a Polar Pack and Freeze Pack cooler packs, a pack of batteries and Da Chocolate bar in another bag. They went to a counter and purchased cigarettes and then exited the store without paying. They boarded a 1990s black Toyota Tacoma pickup displaying Virginia plates. He wore a Nationals T-shirt and shorts. She wore a red tank top and jeans. CFS 20-66553
- Longhorn Steakhouse, 10012 Southpoint Parkway, on July 26, between noon and 12:45 p.m., someone broke the right side window of the gray 2010 Nissan Altima and stole a purse containing a credit card, a debit card, a Virginia driver’s license and miscellaneous items. The credit card was used several times to make purchases of less than $100. CFS 20-66734
- 7–Eleven, 5326 Jefferson Davis Highway, on July 26, between 12:09 and 12:11 p.m., a male took a liter of Mountain Dew soda, two packs of cookies and a bag of fruit snacks, concealed them in his trousers and left without paying. He is a light skinned Black male, 5’8” to 5’9”, 160 to 170 pounds; he has tattoos on both arms and wore a white shirt, gray pants and black shoes. CFS 20-66692
- Virginia Auto Mall, 6201 Jefferson Davis Highway, on July 27 between 4:28 and 10:44 a.m., a video shows two males wearing masks go to a yellow top and red bottom 2006 Ford F250 Super Lariat four-door pickup truck and drive it away. The suspects wore masks and appeared to be dressed alike. CFS 20-66944
- Capital Tristate, 11001 Houser Drive, on July 27, between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., someone broke the left rear window of a 2018 Honda four-door hatchback. Cost to replace is $350. CFS 20-67061
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
