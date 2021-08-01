Spotsylvania Crime Solvers July 20–27

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 7900 block Continental Court, on July 20, between 9:30 and 9:49 a.m., someone used the victim’s work email and phone number to sign up for a Quad Pay account. The credit card number used is not the victim’s and uses a Baltimore, Md., address. CFS 21-063486
- Dollar General, 5720 Courthouse Road, on July 20, between 9:52 and 10 p.m., a male ripped open a package of bandanas, took one and left the store. He was seen in a red truck with Virginia plates. The bandana is valued at $3. CFS 21-063716
- 7-11, 5326 Jefferson Davis Highway, on July 21 between 4:56 and 5:09 p.m., a male took a can of beer, a bag of chips, a cheeseburger and two doughnuts, put them inside a book bag and left the store without paying. He is Black, 5’10”, 180 pounds, in his late 20s to 30s and has an abnormal right eye. Total valued of all items is $13.67. CFS 21-064025
- 6500 block Venison Drive, on July 22, between 1:30 and 11:51 a.m., someone slashed two right side tires on a 2016 Mercedes. Cost to replace them is $324. CFS 21-064164
- 12300 block Ruby Red Lane, on July 22, between 7:15 and 7:20 a.m., a Hispanic male and female took two rolls of sod, two pieces of moisture barrier plywood and a roll of SIP tape, strapped them on top of a gold color 1996 Oldsmobile four-door sedan and left. CFS 21-065346
- 9600 block Plank Road, between July 22, 7:30 p.m., and July 23, 4:23 p.m., unknown persons entered the barn and stole a red 8,000 watt Toro generator valued at $1,000, an orange weed eater valued at $400, an orange Stihl chainsaw valued at $400 and a blue three-cell Mag light valued at $10. CFS 21-064573
- 6400 block Sugar Maple Court, on July 22, between 8:45 and 12:15 p.m., the victim gave a card number to someone over the phone, and the person used the card to charge $1,500. The victim thought the caller was from a medical billing office, and the victim settled on a $1,500 payment. CFS 21-065334
- Peoples Market and Deli, on July 22, between 11 and 11:30 a.m., a male attempted to steal a carton of cigarettes. The male then went to the counter and stole $3 from a tip jar and left. He is a Black male, wearing a white and black hooded sweatshirt. CFS 21-064267
- Four Mile Fork Garage, 5311 Jefferson Davis Highway, on July 23, between 5:01 and 5:06 a.m., someone stole the catalytic converter from a red 1978 Ford F-150 parked in the lot. Cost to replace it is $400. CFS 21-064478
- 11100 block Sabre Court, between July 24, 12:01 a.m., and July 26, 11:24 a.m., someone used the victim’s identity to obtain a $2,008 loan. CFS 21-065375
- 5305 Jefferson Davis Highway, on July 24, between 3:43 and 3:45 p.m., the victim pulled into the Pizza Hut lot when two Black males walked to the victim, and one male struck the victim on the head. The suspect is young and wore gray or white shorts and an orange do-rag. CFS 21-064895
- 10900 block Deer Drive, between July 24, 4:30 p.m., and July 25, 1 p.m., unknown persons came on the victims’ back yard and stole a gray chaise lounge chair and two red, green and blue striped chaise cushions. CFS 21-065180
- Giant Food, 5701 Plank Road, on July 24, between 7:40 and 7:45 p.m., an employee saw a male exit the store, pushing a grocery cart full of merchandise, without paying. The employee asked to see the receipt and became angry; the suspect returned the cartful back to the store and left. CFS 21-064958
- Sally’s Beauty Supply, 3587 Plank Road, on July 25, between 5:14 and 5:17 p.m., a female entered, looked around for a few minutes and then grabbed five to seven cordless hair clippers, ran out the door, boarded a burgundy Impala and left. Value of the items is $500. CFS 21-065198
- 6600 block Cardinal Lane, on July 26, between 2:15 and 2:16 a.m., someone stole the victims’ green Boys Bank GT BMX bicycle valued at $300. The suspect is a young Black male between 16 and 19 years, wearing dark pants and a white or light tank top. CFS 21-065465
- Bennett’s Front End and Frame, 3925 Lafayette Blvd., on July 26, between 3 and 3:15 a.m., unknown person stole a black 2007 homemade 6-by-10 utility trailer from behind the building. It is valued at $1,500. CFS 21-065750
- 3300 Lafayette Blvd., on July 26, between noon and 5:01 p.m., someone entered the victim’s van, stole $200 worth of miscellaneous tools and left the rear door of the van open. CFS 21-065487
- 9000 block Fox Run Drive, on July 26, between 2:30 and 3 p.m., someone stole the victims’ Oculus Quest 2 video game system with a virtual reality headset and two controllers, it is valued at $400. The victim placed it on a tree stump to walk a distance and speak with a deputy. CFS 21-065501
- 7-11 Stores, 10740 Tidewater Trail, on July 27 between 4:42 and 5:25 p.m., a male took a USB charging cord valued at $10 without paying for it. He is white, wearing jean shorts, a black T-shirt and a backpack. CFS 21-065756
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.