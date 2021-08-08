Spotsylvania Crime Solvers July 27–Aug. 2

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 11800 block Gordon Road, between July 27, 9 p.m., and July 28, 5 p.m., someone stole a 1966 Yazoo Dragster Go Kart. It has a single seat; the body is blue, the wheels are white, and it has a number 3. It is valued at $3,000. CFS 21-066060
- 5400 block Courthouse Road, on July 30, between 1:12 and 2:15 p.m., the victim heard a noise coming from the near the back of victim’s 1993 Ford Bronco and saw a slender, white male standing near the vehicle. He boarded a gray, four-door car with Virginia tags. The victims’ catalytic converter was partially cut off. CFS 21-066604
- 10500 block Sunflower Court, on Aug. 1, between 1 and 5:30 p.m., someone stole the Virginia license plate from the front of the 1995 Ford truck. CFS 21-067492
- Courthouse Commons Blvd., on Aug. 2, between 10:30 and 10:50 a.m., the victim was working on-site and saw someone in the victim’s car. The suspect took a wallet, driver’s license, credit cards, $300 and a S&W 9mm handgun. Suspect is a tall Black male, driving a white Hyundai with temporary plates. CFS 21-067478
- Courthouse Road at Millgarden Drive, on Aug. 2, between 8:17 and 8:50 p.m., the victim was stopped for a red light when a blue vehicle with two white blond females and two white men with brown hair in their mid-20s stopped next to the victim. When the light changed, they started to move; the victim heard a loud noise near the speedometer area and noticed orange paint splashed on it. CFS 21-067659
