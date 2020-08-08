Spotsylvania Crime Solvers July 28–Aug. 3

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Legion Field, 8818 Courthouse Road, between July 28, noon, and July 29, 7 a.m., unknown persons pulled down a rain gutter downspout from the building and damaged or destroyed an AED defibrillator. Both items are owned by the Spotsylvania County Parks and Recreation Department. Damage is estimated at $1,020. CFS 20-67612
- McDonalds, 5642 Plank Road, on July 29, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., an unknown person ordered food and paid with two counterfeit $20 bills. CFS 20-67766
- Finish Line Environmental, 11765 Capital Lane, between July 29, 11 a.m., and Aug. 2, 11:58 p.m., someone stole both personalized license plates from the 2004 Honda Civic. CFS 20-69140
- Luxury Pool & Spa, 9755 Jefferson Davis Highway, between July 29, 6:30 p.m., and July 30, 9:52 a.m., unknown person(s) cut open 15 bags of pool filter sand from a pallet. The sand is valued at $195. CFS 20-67976
- 11600 block Wilderness Park Drive, on July 30, between 12:01 a.m. and 1:11 p.m., someone hacked into the victim’s USAA Visa debit card PlayStation account and charged $623. CFS 20-68039
- 10000 block Gander Court, on July 30, between 3:17 and 9:48 a.m., the victim went to the location to meet a person the victim met online. Upon arriving, two black males came out from behind some bushes and began shooting at the victim. The victim was not struck; however, two homes were struck. CFS 20-67928
- 5300 block Greentree Drive, on July 30, between 11:22 a.m. and 12:34 p.m., the victim responded to a house rental ad online and sent a $700 deposit. The victim was instructed to meet at the residence to receive the keys and view the property, but the renter did not appear. CFS 20-68003
- 300 block Maden St., on July 30, between 2:05 and 2:25 p.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a brown purse with a gold button and a Wells Fargo debit card. CFS 20-68053
- 200 block Prospect St., on July 30, between 5:55 and 6 p.m., the victim was jogging in the path when an unknown male exposed himself as they passed each other. He is white, 40’s, and short with a receding hairline. He wore a blue shirt and tan cargo shorts, and he was pushing a bicycle. CFS 20-68165
- 9700 block Peppertree Road, on July 31, between 8:30 and 8:36 a.m., the victim and children were home when the victim heard noise coming from the garage. The victim grabbed a firearm and stood near the inside garage and house door. The victim then heard a male voice say that the tenant had a firearm, and the suspects ran outside and to the street. The victim two suspects, a black male wearing a black shirt and a white male wearing a red shirt. CFS 20-68291
- 10600 block Boxmeer Court, on July 31, between 6:17 and 7:30 p.m., someone cut the right front sidewall tire causing it to go flat. The tire is a Michelin HX MXM4 valued at $300.27. CFS 20-68472
- 9119 Dean Ridings Lane, on Aug. 1, the senior victim hired a moving company to move from Spotsylvania to Jacksonville, N.C. Stress Free Movers agreed to a partial payment of $900 and another $900 when all the furniture was delivered. During the move, the victim was charged another $900 because of the “furniture volume.” The furniture has not been delivered. CFS 20-68801
- 6200 block Salisbury Drive, on Aug. 3, between 1 and 7:24 a.m., unknown person(s) entered three unlocked family vehicles. Taken from a truck was a box of bullets. From another vehicle the contents were scattered and nothing was taken. Taken from the third vehicle was a Canon digital camera valued at $750. CFS 20-69165
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.