Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 7100 Kenny Lane, between July 7, 12:01 a.m., and July 8, 11 a.m., someone used the victim’s credit card information in Florida to charge $266. The victim believes that the skimming occurred at the FasMart on June 29 in Spotsylvania when a scammer device was found. CFS 20-61129
- 10500 Abberly Village Lane, between July 7, 11 p.m., and July 8, 4 a.m., unknown person broke the right side of the door window and stole a medication, a Garmin GPS, an 8” Samsung tablet valued at $200, a blue Nike duffel bag and tax papers. CFS 20-61145
- 4600 block Guinea Station Road, on July 8, between 1 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., someone entered the open shed and stole a red, white and yellow Razor MX 650 electric mini-bike and the charger; it has number four stickers in several places and is valued at $350. CFS 20-61319
- 14600 block Antler Road, on July 9, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., someone withdrew $996 from the victims’ bank account. CFS 20-62078
- 5400 block South Oaks, on July 9, between 2:20 and 4:31 p.m., the victim began a new job. The victim answered a call and the male identified himself as the boss. He asked the victim to use her money to forward him two $200 Google Play cards. The employee complied. Later, the employer called again asking for more cards. The employee did not have any more money. The boss denied calling and asking for the cards. CFS 20-61554
- Salem Station Planned Unit Development, 1101 Leavells Road, between July 11, 6 p.m., and July 12, 9:45 p.m., someone smashed produce items at the produce stand. Damaged items are watermelons, peaches and broken jars of homemade jam, jalapeños and tomatoes. Estimated damage is $465. CFS 20-62415
- Hilltop Giant, 10346 Courthouse Road, on July 12, between 2 and 2:22 p.m., the victim withdrew $700, put it in a purse and went to the Giant store. When the victim went to put the money away, it was missing. CFS 20-62494
- Joint Maintenance Facility, 6921 N. Roxbury Mill Road, on July 12, between 7:30 and 7:35 p.m., a deputy was leaving the county shop and noticed that a new vehicle had the right front window shattered. CFS 20-62562
- Oak Grove Drive, on July 12, at 11:43 p.m., unknown person fired a hand gun four times at the dwelling. Several persons were in the residence, but no one was struck or injured. CFS 20-62601
- Sephora, 1 Towne Centre Blvd., on July 13, between 2:45 and 3 p.m., the victim forgot a gray woman’s wallet containing personal documents and $140. The victim called the store and was notified that someone had found it. The victim returned, but the finder did not. The finder notified a store employee of finding the wallet but would not leave it. The finder is a white female 15 to 16 years old. CFS 20-62802
- Garden Inn, 5316 Jefferson Davis Highway, on July 14, between 7:21 and 7:24 p.m., a male was standing out front of the hotel. The duty clerk asked if he was staying at the hotel, and he wasn’t. He was asked to leave, and as he was grumbling and from a distance, he threw a rock at the window and broke it. The suspect boarded a black Jeep and left. Cost to replace the glass is $500. CFS 20-63205
- Sheetz, 2870 Lafayette Blvd., on July 15, between 2:15 and 2:33 a.m., three black males entered together, and once inside they took merchandise valued over $50 and left without paying. They are described as being 6’0 to 6’1” and young. One is thin with curly hair and wearing Adidas slippers, black jogging pants and a black T-shirt with a white emblem on the upper left chest. The other wore a gray hoodie with the hood up, tight blue jeans, a white belt and black and white sneakers; the third is medium build with curly hair, wearing Hawaii style shorts, a gray T-shirt and red shoes. They boarded a blue SUV with a loose rear license plate. CSR 20-63278
- 11100 block Sunburst Lane, between July 15, 10 p.m., and July 16, 7:19 a.m., someone stole the victim’s blue and black 2007 Suzuki GSXR 600 motorcycle from the front of the residence. It is valued at $4,000. CFS 20-63615
- 10100 block Brock Road, between July 16, 9:20 p.m., and July 17, 2:11 a.m., the victim was at O’Reilly Auto Parts and may have set a phone on the counter. It is a red iPhone SE in a black Otter Box. A search was made, but the phone was not found. It is valued at $400. CFS 20-63922
- 5200 block Yellow Birch Drive, on July 17, between 12:01 and 12:30 a.m., someone broke a window located on the side of the residence. It is valued at $250 and to replace it. The striking object was not located. CFS 20-64111
- Wells Fargo ATM, 10637 Courthouse Road, on July 17, between 5:02 and 5:51 p.m., the victim received a check from a “Mystery Shopper” event and deposited the check into a church’s account since the victim did not have enough to cover the purchases. The victim was sent $2,860 and spent that amount. The check was returned marked insufficient funds to the church’s account. CFS 20-64111
- 4600 block Monroe Way, between July 17, 4 p.m., and July 18, 7 a.m., someone stole the victim’s white and red 2009 Yamaha R6 motorcycle from the parking lot. It is valued at $6,000. CFS 20-64255
- 9500 block Silver Collection Circle, between July 17, 8 p.m., and July 18, 8:30 a.m., someone stole the black and red 2016 Yamaha motorcycle from the parking lot. It is valued at $6,000. CFS 20-64265
- 4800 block Green Branch St., between July 17, 3 p.m., and July 19, 12:30 p.m., someone stole two Ford F-150 brake drums from the yard. They are valued at $200. CFS 20-64590
- 11100 block Sunburst Lane, on July 18, between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., someone stole a black 2016 Yamaha motorcycle while parked in front of a residence. It is valued at $7000. CFS 20-64332
- 5600 block Westbury Court, on July 18, between 12:14 and 1:04 p.m., the deputy found a resident was using county water without a permit and a meter. Citation issued. CFS 20-64320
- Fasmart, 9815 Courthouse Road, on July 18, between 9 and 9:35 p.m., someone forced open the panel door to a fuel pump. A customer reported it to the employee, and the citizen did not see anyone near the pump. CFS-20-64421
- 9119 Dean Ridings Lane, someone obtained an elderly person’s personal information, and the suspect obtained a BANA Credit Card and charged $16,768.81. CFS 20-64783
