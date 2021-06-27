Spotsylvania Crime Solvers June 15–19

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Country Inn and Suites, 5327 Jefferson Davis Highway, on June 15, between 12:30 and 3:30 a.m., someone hacked into the computer, created a new credit card and added $2,500 then deleted all information relating to the transaction. 21-052444
- 10700 block Redbird Lane, between June 15, 8 a.m., and June 16, 12:32 a.m., someone broke into a renter's locked room and stole $1,600 that was hidden under the mattress. CFS 21-052715
- 11100 block Mossy Creek, on June 16, between 1:01 and 2:21 p.m., the victim was told to send $3,500 in seven gift cards with photos of the backs of the cards to get a loan of $350,000. CFS 21-052852
- 1800 block Bragg Road, on June 17, between 6:20 and 6:30 a.m., the victim was driving on Bragg Road headed toward Plank Road when a Black female in a vehicle threw an object at the victim’s vehicle. The victim was able to recall the number on the temporary plate but did not see the state on the plate. CFS 21-053231
- 7-11 Store, 10100 Southpoint Parkway, on June 17, between 12:44 and 2 p.m., three Black females approached the victim, said they found $15,000 and wanted to share it. They asked the victim to withdraw $15,000 from the victim's own account. They took the victim's money and told her that they would meet at Aldi’s at Four Mile Fork. The victim went there, but the suspects did not show. CFS 21-053242
- 10800 block Peach Tree Drive, on June 17 between 5 and 7:20 p.m., someone stole an Amazon package and a delivery of groceries from the doorsteps of the residence. The package and groceries are each valued at $50. CFS 21-053335
- Unit block Ocala Lane, on June 17, between 10:27 and 10:38 p.m., someone entered the victim’s unlocked van and stole a Mesa-2 Data Collector Tablet valued at $5,000. CFS 21-053582
- Bob’s Car Wash, 10500 Leavells Road, on June 18, between 5:38 and 6:01 a.m., a video shows two males stealing two industrial-size vacuum cleaners valued at $5,200. Two security cameras and a coin vault were damaged. Suspects are two white males and a heavy-set white female. One male is tall and skinny, wearing a goatee, Aeropostale hoodie, long black sweat pants and red basketball shorts. The other male is shorter. The female has brown curly hair and wore a diamond wedding ring and flip flops. CFS 21-053782
- 10600 block Tidewater Plains Drive, on June 18, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., someone stole the rear license plate from the victim's Honda Civic. CFS 21-053591
- 200 block Galaxie Drive, between June 18, 7:17 p.m., and June 19, 6:19 a.m., the victim received a text message notifying of a purchase of an air purifier valued at $2,845.59 and notified Amazon phone number listed on the message to stop the transaction. The “Amazon agent” told the victim to purchase five $500 Apple gift cards. The caller continued calling and asked for more gift cards. CFS 21-053736
- Chick Fil-A, 9900 Southpoint Parkway, between June 18, 9:53 p.m., and June 19, 4 a.m., the night manager received a call from a person named Reese who claimed to be with Chick Fil-A corporate and that the company would close this restaurant if she did not comply. She collected all the cash and went to an ATM and deposited $6,237 to an account given to the employee. The caller thanked the employee for saving Chick Fil-A jobs. CFS 21-053736
- 3200 block Terra Springs Drive, on June 19, between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m., unknown person(s) fired at least 15 bullets at the front of the residence while the tenant was away. CFS 21-053722
- 5200 block Daffodil Drive, on June 19, between 3:38 and 8:30 a.m., unknown person(s) fired into the front of the residence. A video shows a vehicle in front and someone shooting at the residence. Some of the shots struck the rear of a house on Magnolia Place. No casings were found, and one was hit. CFS 21-53713
- 500 block Pleasants Drive, between June 19, 8 p.m., and June 20, 9:15 a.m., someone stole the victim's front license plate from the 2015 Jeep Wrangler. CFS 21-054075
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.