Spotsylvania Crime Solvers June 21–July 6

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 7000 block Marye Road, on June 21, 5:41 p.m., someone entered the shed and stole a new red and black lawn mower valued at $290 and a 9-foot ladder valued at $200. CFS 054817
- 800 block Shamrock Road, between June 21, 10 p.m., and June 22, 7:58 a.m., unknown persons stole two bicycles from the front porch of the residence. One bicycle is a green 10-speed Mongoose. The other is a hot pink Beach Cruiser with a large seat. Both bicycles are valued at $200. CFS 21-054642
- 5100 block Paytes Lane, on June 22, between 9:36 and 10:28 a.m., the victim reported being contacted by an employee of the Social Security Administration. He told the victim to withdraw $24,900 and to use a Bitcoin ATM in Woodbridge. The victim complied. CFS 21-054682
- 11400 block Chelsea Court, on June 22, between 3:30 and 5:34 p.m., the victim attempted to make a change on a pre-existing order and called a wrong number that turned out to be a fraudster’s number and not StubHub. The fraudster instructed the victim to purchase a $500 Target gift card to cancel the tickets and purchase new tickets. CFS 21-054803
- Cracker Barrel, 5200 Southpoint Parkway, on June 23, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:10 p.m., someone cut off the catalytic converter from a 2005 Kia Sportage. It is valued at $500. CFS 21-055032
- 9700 block Hearthwood Court, between June 23, 3:30 p.m., and June 24, 4:35 p.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle, rummaged it and took an Sarsilmaz 9mm semi-automatic firearm. It is valued at $545. CFS 21-055378
- 100 block Winewood Drive, between June 23, 10:13 p.m., and June 24, 2:22 a.m., unknown persons threw eggs at the house and the driveway. CFS 21-055322
- 11600 Longstreet Drive, on June 25, between 1 and 1:04 p.m., someone fired an object at an exterior, full-glass back door, causing the glass to shatter. It is valued at $500. CFS 21-055935
- My Eye Doctor, 5426 Jefferson Davis Highway, on June 26 at 5:24 a.m., someone broke the front door glass, display cases were opened and some frames were on the floor. It is not known what was taken. CFS 21-056404
- 4900 block Ridge Road, on June 26, between 8:05 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., someone broke into the residence and stole a Sentry Lock box containing $500. Entry was made through an unlocked window. Sometime three weeks ago, unknown persons stole a gray Aaron lawn mower and a red tool box containing mechanics tools from the backyard. The tool box is engraved with “TO PAPPY” on the inside. CFS 21-054780
- 4300 block Mine Road, on June 28, between 12:02 and 4:45 a.m., someone entered the residence through an unlocked kitchen window and took the victim’s purse and MacBook Pro. CFS 21-056577
- 7200 block Alpha Court on June 28, between 9:50 and 9:54 p.m., the victim heard a loud noise at the front door and upon checking noticed that the door frame was cracked. Suspect is a male dressed in black. CFS 21-056661
- 9900 block John Myer St., between June 28, 6:30 p.m., and June 29, 4:30 p.m., someone drilled the door lock mechanism on a 2015 Dodge Charger and entered the vehicle. CFS 21-056927
- Wendy’s, 9910 Southpoint Parkway, on June 29, between 3 and 4 p.m., an employee received a call from a person who identified himself as a corporate employee, said an investigation was going on and instructed the employee to purchase a $1,200 money pack. Later, the caller said the money pack had not arrived and to send another. The employee believed that it was a scam and ended the conversation. CFS 21-056918
- Towne Centre T-Mobile, 3102 Plank Road, on June 30, between 5:03 and 5:07 p.m., two Black males cut the cords from six phones valued at $5,689.94 while the employee was in the store room getting a phone the suspects requested. CFS 21-57244
- Four Mile Fork Garage, 5311 Jefferson Davis Highway, on July 1, between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m., two white males were seen on video parking near other vehicles. One male was a lookout while the other cut the converter from two vehicles. The suspect’s vehicle is a white Hyundai Sonata without a front license plate and right front hub cap. CFS 21-057487
- ABC Store, 5055 Jefferson Davis Highway, on July 1, between 7:03 and 7:09 p.m., an employee placed a cell phone on the counter. Three males were standing at the counter; one of them took it, and the three left the store. The phone is an Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB valued at $1,104.99. CFS21-O57577
- 1700 block Collinwood Court, between July 2, 11:45 p.m., and July 3, 12:01 a.m., the tenant was awakened by a loud noise in a bedroom. An object had struck the window sill, causing a crater. The object appeared to be a firework. Damage to the window is estimated at $500. CFS 21-058015
- 10500 block Running Cedar Lane, on July 3, between 5:25 and 5:30 p.m., the victim was walking to a vehicle when a male grabbed the victim’s blouse and pulled the victim close to him. Victim was able to get way and called the Sheriff’s Office. Suspect is a Hispanic male 14 or 15 years old, wearing a white T-shirt and basketball shorts, and may live in the area. CFS 21-058188
- Firebirds Grill, 1 Towne Centre Blvd., on July 4, between 9:43 and 10:56 p.m., four persons ate and left without paying the $214 bill. They were asked to pay the bill, and a suspect said the bill was paid online, and they left. CFS 21-058601
- Huffman Communications, 134 Fleming St., between July 5, 9 p.m., and July 6, 8 a.m., unknown persons stole the four tires and wheels of the 2004 BMX X3 while it was parked in the fenced-in lot. All are valued at $800. CFS 21-059034
- 6500 block Wagon Drive, between July 5, 9:35 p.m., and July 6, 9:36 a.m., someone stole a maroon 2012 Toyota Highlander from the victims’ driveway. CFS 21-059062
- 7-11 Stores, 4248 Plank Road, on July 6, between 12:30 and 12:35 a.m., someone stole the employee’s cell phone from the store while at work. The phone is an iPhone 11 valued at $1,000. CFS 21-059265
- 4500 block Lookout Lane, on July 6, between 11 a.m. and 5:15 p.m., someone broke the left front door window of the 2009 Kia. The window is valued at 250. CFS 21-059222
