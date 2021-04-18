Spotsylvania Crime Solvers March 17–April 12

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Fredericksburg Field House, 3411 Shannon Park Drive, on March 17, between 9 and 10 p.m., someone stole the victim’s Apple Watch series 3, valued at $300, from a gym bag while working out. The victim tracked the watch to a residence in Fredericksburg. It has not been recovered. CFS 21-027999
- 5400 block Steeplechase Drive, on March 30, between 12:01 and 5:45 a.m., someone entered an unlocked 1999 Honda vehicle and took $50 in assorted change and a key to a Chevrolet truck. CFS 21-027261
- 11100 block Hamlet Court, on March 30, between 3 and 4 a.m., someone entered a 2012 silver Honda Civic and stole a black Adidas bag, two pairs of Venum boxing gloves, a mouth guard, pads and Nike shoes, all valued at $250. CFS 21-026979
- 4200 block Amelia Drive, on March 30, between 11:43 and 11:58 a.m., an unknown person used the victim’s personal information and filed for Virginia unemployment benefits. CFS 21-027075
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on March 30, between 1:39 and 2:36 p.m., a male walked out of the store with a car seat cover, two pliers and a soft drink valued at $44.75. The suspect was being escorted back into the store when he ran. CFS 21-027136
- God’s Grace Beauty Supply and Braiding, 10813 Courthouse Road, on March 30, between 1:56 and 2:59 p.m., a female had her hair redone, and the cost was $140. The female refused to pay and left the store. CFS 21-027146
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on March 31, between 2 and 2:27 p.m., a female placed $478 worth of merchandise in a backpack but was stopped by loss prevention while leaving the store. She left the merchandise and walked away. She is white, mid 20s, 5’6”, 145 pounds, with brown hair, wearing a gray shirt, and black and white pants. CFS 21-027523
- 3100 block Partlow Road, between April 2, 7:30 p.m., and April 3, 3 p.m., someone kicked the front door of the residence and put a large dent in the front fender of the victim’s 2004 Volvo. CFS 21-028453
- McDonalds, 10607 Hilltop Plaza Way, on April 3, between 2 and 10:40 p.m., someone stole $300 from an employee’s purse. CFS 21-028585
- Platinum Auto, 96 Fleming St., between April 3, 4 p.m., and April 4, 11:55 a.m., unknown person(s) pulled off the door locks and ignitions of a 2003 Ford F350 and a 2006 Ford F250 truck but were not able to start them. CFS 21-028691
- 3600 block Plank Road, on April 3, between 5 and 5:30 p.m., someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole the issued handicap placard while the victim was nearby eating. CFS 21-028508
- 4400 block Lesesne Drive, between April 5, 6:58 p.m., and April 12, 8:20 p.m., someone stole the multi-color, mostly dark blue 2003 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle from in front of the residence. CFS 21-031484
- Durango Grill, 4256 Plank Road, between April 9, 10:13 p.m., and April 10, 5:27 p.m., the victim parked a motorcycle near the grill overnight. When the victim returned, it was not there. Suspect who offered to drive the cycle home is a Black male wearing a white and black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with his hair up in a bun. The motorcycle is a black 2020 Indian Scout valued at $13,000. CFS 21-030800
- Total Property Services, 406 Hudgins Road, prior to April 12, someone cut off the catalytic converter from a company vehicle. It is valued at $500. CFS 21-031479
- Country Inn and Suites, 5327 Jefferson Davis Highway, between April 12, 9 p.m., and April 13, 12:30 a.m., the fire department forced the door in order to transport the victim to the hospital. While the victim was away, someone entered the room and took a Sony Bluetooth speaker valued at $100, a Tommy Hilfiger jacket valued at $200, three pairs of Wrangler fire resistant jeans valued at $270 and $120. CFS 21-031558
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
