Spotsylvania Crime Solvers March 23–30

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Sheetz, 5015 Mudd Tavern Road, on March 23, between 12:01 and 12:03 a.m., the victim reported that someone had used the caller’s Wells Fargo debit card to charge $355.03, including 179 gallons of diesel fuel valued at $124. CFS 21-24674
- 11600 block River Meadows Way, on March 24, between 1:36 a.m. and 2:48 p.m., the victim reviewed the Ring security camera and saw a male entering an unlocked Ford truck. Change was taken. CFS 21-025048
- People’s Market and Deli, 11901 Tidewater Trail, on March 24, between 3:20 and 3:46 a.m., the alarm was activated and deputies found that unknown persons tried to steal the ATM. A stolen white van was left by the suspects. A witness saw a Black male walking away from the store. CFS 21-024906
- Costco, 3102 Plank Road, on March 24, between 5:26 and 5:53 p.m., a female customer attempted to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill. CFS 21-025094
- 12800 block Garrison Lane, on March 24, between 7 and 7:05 p.m., the victim was stopped next to another pickup. The driver looked at the victim, smiled and pointed a firearm at the victim. The suspect is a white male, blonde, 25 to 30 years and clean shaven. He was driving a brown Ford pick-up with 4x4 on the tailgate. CFS 21-025133
- 11400 block Osprey Trail, Locust Grove, on March 25, between 8 and 9:27 p.m., the victim found the back door glass broken and the door frame damaged by a BB. Damage is estimated at $250. CFS 21-025536
- 9119 Dean Ridings Lane, on March 26, between 1:08 and 1:37 a.m., someone stole the rear personalized license plate from the victim’s vehicle somewhere in Maryland. CFS 21-025618
- 3800 block Lee Hill School Drive, on March 27, between 6:05 and 7:05 p.m., someone broke into the residence. Tenants found two broken glasses in the kitchen; nothing appeared to be missing. CFS 21-026268
- 5700 block Castlebridge Road, between March 29, 7 p.m., and March 30, 4 a.m., someone entered a locked vehicle and took a purse containing a brown leather wallet with a Social Security card, driver’s license and $80. CFS 21-026946
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.