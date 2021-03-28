Spotsylvania Crime Solvers March 8–23

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 11200 block Harmon Court, on March 8 at 12:01 a.m., the victim was applying for a small business loan and sent personal information to a company that was fraudulent. The paperwork appeared to be from the Small Business company. The victims did not lose any money. CFS 21-020110
- 400 block Whitecliff Drive, between March 8, 10:57 a.m., and March 9, 12:03 p.m., the victim was called by a male who identified himself as an employee of the Virginia Nursing Board. He said that the victim’s license would be reinstated after posting $20,400 and to send the money to an address in Thailand. CFS 21-020043
- 11300 block Webb Lane, on March 8, between 12:37 and 6:30 p.m., the victim lost $800 in a cryptocurrency scam on Facebook. A friend’s name was used to scam the victim. CFS 21-020202
- 6800 block Lakeridge Drive, on March 9, between 8 and 11:36 a.m., an unknown person opened a credit card account in the victim’s name and charged $897. CFS 21-020055
- AT&T, 9909 Southpoint Parkway, on March 9, between 1:47 and 2:51 p.m., a male walked around looking at cell phones then concealed a black Apple iPhone 12 valued at $799. He was wearing a mask, a hoodie pulled tight over his head and a pair of white Nike shoes. CFS 21-020109
- Lee’s Park, 9500 block Whiteheart Drive, on March 10, between 9 and 9:25 a.m., a male boarded a taxi and was taken to the 9600 block of Whiteheart Drive. The passenger exited the cab and met with another male. Suddenly, both males ran. The fare bill is $25.10. CFS 21-020368
- VDOT Commuter Lot, 4240 Plank Road, between March 10, 7 p.m., and March 11, 5 a.m., someone cut off the catalytic converter of the 2014 Ford commuter van. CFS 21-020856
- 6900 block Lunette Lane, between March 10, 8:50 p.m., and March 11, 8 a.m., someone used the victim’s credit card account numbers to charge $79 worth of food and requested curb pickup. The suspect picked up the food and left in a black Mustang. CFS 21-020878
- 9600 block Mercer Court, on March 11, between 12:40 and 9 a.m., the victim had friends over and had a firearm and medications in a backpack. When the victim awoke, the backpack and guests were gone. The firearm is a S&W 40 caliber and the medication is Keppra. CFS 21-020731
- Safford Volkswagen, 5208 Jefferson Davis Highway, on March 12, between noon and 1 p.m., the victim placed a Samsung phone and an iPad 5 aside while paying for car repairs. After paying, the victim left and forgot the two items. The victim contacted the dealership and notified them and they could not find them. The phone is valued at $700, and the iPad 5 is valued at $500. CFS 21-021771
- 1200 block Bridgewater Lane, on March 16, between 1:45 and 3:45 p.m., someone threw an object at the windows of a John Deere excavator and broke the front and right side glass windows. Damage value is $600. CFS 21-022613
- CVS Pharmacy, 5832 Harrison Road, on March 16, between 8:30 and 8:37 p.m., a female and two males took three boxes of in-home DC 14 drug tests valued at $132.87 and put them in her purse. They left in a black VW with temporary paper plate. The suspects are white. CFS 21-022679
- 10600 block Mockingbird Lane, on March 17, between 5:20 and 6:51 p.m., someone gained access to the victim’s Visa credit and debit cards and charged $108 through Amazon online. CFS 21-022961
- Affordable Catering & Concessions, 11047 Pierson Drive, on March 18, between 8 a.m. and 6:21 p.m., the victim sold a Hydro-Surgery medical equipment to someone via Ebay, and the buyer returned a similar item, however the returned item was a different type with a different serial number. The victim’s item is valued at $500. CFS 21-023285
- 8900 block Millwood Drive, between March 18, 11:18 p.m., and March 19, 12:19 a.m., the victim received an email regarding books valued at $784 and was asked to call Amazon. When the victim called the phone number given, an Arabic-sounding male answered and asked the victim for the Social Security numbers. Later, the victim checked the cards and noted charges totaling $3,400 were taken. CFS 21-023344
- Costco, 3102 Plank Road, on March 19, between 11 and 11:30 a.m., someone stole the victim’s black Buxton wallet containing a driver’s license, Medicare card, three blank checks and $15 cash. CFS 21-023541
- Wholesale Outlet, 4197 Plank Road, on March 20 between 9:30 and 10 a.m., unknown persons stole two full-size, white, Royal Crest mattresses from outside the building shortly after being delivered. They are valued at $200 each. CFS 21-023791
- FasMart, 11517 Tidewater Trail, on March 20, between 7:30 and 7:57 p.m., the victim dropped a wallet while leaving the store. It contained personal papers and $1,760. The video shows a white male picking up the wallet. He is an older and white, wearing a white T-shirt, denim jacket, dark ball cap and gray or blue jeans. CFS 21-023942
- Knights of Pythias, 330 Wallace Lane, on March 21, between 4 and 4:10 p.m., the victim placed a 32GB cell phone and black case in a bathroom and forgot it. The victim returned, but it was not there. It is valued at $100. 21-024095
- 11100 block Ascot Circle, on March 21, between 9:50 and 10:16 p.m., victim noticed a mired truck in the residence yard and no one or note on the truck. No one was near it and was left abandoned. Damage to the property is unknown. CFS 21-024176
- Unit block Rosecroft Drive, on March 22 at 4:27 p.m., the victim placed a deposit on a motorcycle over the internet. The suspect gave the victim excuses why he couldn’t meet. The victim has left phone messages with no response. CFS 21-024450
- Chancellors Village of Fredericksburg, on March 22, between 8 and 11 p.m., the victim was in and out of the laundromat and a pickup truck. The truck was left unlocked, and someone entered it and took a black Nike backpack valued at $50 containing a silver Chromebook valued at $250 and a key fob. CFS 21-024565
- 11900 block N. Dickinson Drive, on March 23, between 12:30 and 12:40 a.m., someone broke into a residence while the resident was asleep. The victim awoke and saw a male going through a dresser drawer. He told the victim to remain quiet as he went through the drawers and purse. He took a credit card and an envelope containing $200. Suspect is a white male who wore a mask, a dark color hat and got into a vehicle parked across the street. CFS 21-024557
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.