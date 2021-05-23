Spotsylvania Crime Solvers May 12–18

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 9500 block Silver Collection Circle, on May 12, between 12:01 and 10:34 a.m., someone entered the victim’s black 2013 Dodge Dart and took an iPhone 8 Plus. It is valued at $250. CFS 21-041034
- 10200 block Osage Drive, on May 12, between 6:20 and 7:43 a.m., someone entered the victim’s unlocked black Ford F150 truck and took a brown bi-fold wallet containing a driver’s license and $200. CFS 21-040986
- 9800 block Dutch Gap Drive, on May 12, between 7:58 a.m. and 5 p.m., unknown person(s) used the victim’s Wells Fargo Visa card and charged $338.56. CFS 21-041368
- 8800 block Marlow Drive, between May 12, 1:20 p.m., and May 13, 7 a.m., unknown persons stole 26 16-foot PVC exterior trim boards from a construction site. The boards are valued at $850. CFS 21-041389
- 11400 block Taylor Ridge Way, on May 12, between 4 and 4:40 p.m., someone sprayed the left side of the victim’s Ford truck with black paint. CFS 21-041272
- 4900 block Wensel Road, on May 12, between 4:36 and 5:05 p.m., someone entered the victim’s unlocked automobile and took a pair of Oakley sunglasses case and a glasses cleaning kit valued at $30. CFS 21-041191
- 4800 block Wensel Road, on May 12, between 4:50 and 5:18 p.m., someone entered the victim’s unlocked 2018 Ford Focus and took the victim’s medical marijuana prescription card. CFS 21-041196
- Thornburg Waste Water Treatment Plant, 5225 Mudd Tavern Road, on May 12, between 8:16 and 9:24 a.m., unknown persons cut the lock and chain and took a 2017 model Lincoln Classic welder and its attachments, 600’ of welding leads and a 4” DeWalt grinder. CFS 21-041007
- Knights Inn, 4811 Market St., between May 12, 9:35 p.m., and May 13, 1:23 a.m., a Black male displayed a firearm at the victim and demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim ran into a rented room and the Black male fired several bullets into the victim’s entrance door. CFS 21-041293
- Chili’s Restaurant, 3104 Plank Road, between May 12, 10 p.m., and May 13, 8 a.m., someone threw concrete rock at a side door and broke the glass. Damage is listed as $1,100. CFS 21-041369
- Peanuts Stake and Seafood, 6330 Morris Road, on May 13 between 2 and 2:10 p.m., two males ordered two dozen crabs. The total was $37.76, and they left without paying. They boarded a light blue or gray Honda mini-van. Both males are Black; one is medium build, short brown hair and beard, wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans. The other male is heavy-set, with light skin, a black beard and was shaven. CFS 21-041486
- Unit block Carriage Hill Lane, on May 13, between 2:16 and 2:50 p.m., someone used the victim’s American Express and charged $1,598. CFS 21-041567
- Greenline Service Corp., 11417 Tidewater Trail, on May 13, between 8:30 and 8:53 p.m., unknown person(s) in a white Ford Dually towing a flat-bed trailer loaded a John Deere W36R commercial walk-behind mower from the front display. It is valued at $7,000. CFS 21-041613
- River Run Parkway and River Stone Drive, on May 14, between 12:08 and 2:30 p.m., two vehicles were broken into. The drivers parked their vehicles and went to the river. When they returned, they found the right front door windows were broken on the 2014 Kia and the 2021 Toyota Rav 4. Missing from the Kia is a baby bag and a small purse. Missing from the Toyota is a pink wallet containing a passport, Virginia driver’s license, five credit cards and $5. CFS 21-041836
- 7-11, 11101 Leavells Road, on May 14, between 4:50 and 4:55 p.m., a male ordered two $500 Visa gift cards. He gave the cashier some money and told the cashier he did not have enough cash and was going outside to get more. He took the two cards and left. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male. CFS 21-041936
- Stubbs Bridge Road and Post Oak Road, between May 15, 8:30 p.m., and May 16, 1:10 a.m., unknown persons stole four spools of tinted copper wire, each spool having 1,000 feet of wire, weighing 800 pounds and valued at $5,600. CFS 21-042389
- Fasmart, 2515 Salem Church Road, on May 15, at 11:35 p.m., someone slashed the two rear Hankook Ventus S1 tires of the 2020 Ford Mustang. They are valued at $275. CFS 21-042367
- 9800 block Bartley Court, between May 16, 10 p.m., and May 17, 9:30 a.m., someone stole the victim’s blue and white wallet containing credit cards and an insurance card. CFS 21-042779
- 5900 block Mallard Road, on May 17, between 4:15 a.m., and 3 p.m., someone stole the catalytic converter from the victim’s green Dodge truck. It is valued at $500. CFS 21-042887
- Fawn Lake Parkway and Little Bay Harbor Way, on May 17, between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., unknown person(s) broke the left side windows and damaged the right front side of the bumper. Damage is estimated at $600. CFS 21-042975
- Super Value Inn, 5321 Jefferson Davis Highway, on May 18, between 2:44 and 3:44 a.m., the cab driver victim picked up two young teenagers of mixed race who wanted to go to Sagun Drive. At Sagun they jumped out of the cab and ran away. The amount of the fare is $15.90. CFS 21-043025
