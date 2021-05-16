Spotsylvania Crime Solvers May 4–11

Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Goodwill Industries, 4701 Market St., on May 4, between 1:27 and 1:36 p.m., an employee saw a male go to the donation area, take a scooter and backpack and walk into the wooded area near the store. He is white and wore a black and tan jacket, blue or gray pants and a tan hat. CFS 21-038465
- 5600 block Harrison Road, between May 4, 3 p.m., and May 5, 6 a.m., someone stole the remote control and charging cable for the horizontal stump grinder. CFS 21-038732
- 5700 block Plank Road, on May 5, between 10:06 and 12:22 p.m., the victim left a cell phone in a cart and forgot it. The victim returned, but the phone was not there. The white and silver Apple iPhone 12 128gb is valued at $800. The carrying case is a chrome steel and gold Otter Box valued at $60. CFS 21-038806
- 11300 block Pintail Point, between May 5, 10:30 p.m., and May 6, 7:30 a.m., someone scratched the right rear area of the victim’s car and forced the fuel door beyond its opening. CFS 21-039260
- 9700 block Glenn Brooke Court, on May 6, between 9:30 and 9:40 a.m., someone used the victim’s identity and applied for unemployment benefits. CFS 21-039082
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on May 6, between 2:57 and 3 p.m., someone entered the victim’s parked automobile and took two blue backpacks containing food, keys, paperwork and headphones. CFS 21-039236
- 9800 block Plaza View Way, on May 11, between 12:54 and 1:24 p.m., someone attempted to use the victim’s personal information to obtain unemployment benefits. CFS 21-040745
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.